Over the past several months, I have been looking into the effectiveness of psychotherapy via telehealth, which is sometimes referred to as telepsychology. The first question I asked was whether psychotherapy using phone or video conference tools and traditional therapy techniques is as effective as in-office face-to-face therapy. It seems that multiple studies have found that it is as effective as in-person sessions. The next question is whether the much-advertised apps, such as Better Help, Cerebral, or Talkspace, are also effective forms of therapy. A secondary concern about the apps is security for the highly private needs of psychotherapy.
How psychotherapy is provided is apparently highly variable from app to app. As a consequence the effectiveness is unclear. What has been found to be most effective in psychotherapy has been to take the time to teach clients new ways to manage their thoughts and behaviors. This can be a timely endeavor. For example, dialectical behavioral therapy teaches several skills to emotionally sensitive, potentially self-harming clients and is prescribed as a yearlong therapy. Some of the apps have no clear schedule of sessions but rely instead on interactions via text messaging. No form of visual connection seems to occur with these approaches. This would mean that there has not been an opportunity for an intake assessment where clear concerns and goals are developed. Setting goals is like determining where you will be ending a journey. Without the destination clearly in mind there could be a lot of wandering without arriving.
The greatest concern about having convenient therapy sessions is online privacy. One of the bottom-line tenants of psychotherapy is confidentiality. What is said in therapy stays in therapy or is certainly not shared beyond the therapist’s notes. In traditional therapy, electronic medical records have been in use for document security for nearly 20 years. This means that they have been found to be highly secure across medical settings. It is through these secure programs that video sessions are now generated. It seems that this is not necessarily the case with some of the popular apps. According to the podcast, The Pulse from WHYY in Philadelphia, one company actually owns several of the apps. An indication that the use of the app is not secure is the appearance of therapy advertising on the individual’s social media after contact with the app. Mozella, the folks behind Firefox, a free and open-source web browser, published in May 2022 that 28 of 32 therapy apps failed their privacy standards. The article went on to state that the apps “harvest personal information” from the individuals using the apps. There are currently little or no state or federal laws to regulate therapy apps which could protect people from potential harm.
Another concern about the use of therapy apps for psychotherapy is who is providing the therapy. States require psychotherapy providers to be licensed after an appropriate education, training, and examination. The therapist’s license is a form of regulation intended to protect people from harm. If harm does occur, people have recourse with state law. Most therapists also have an ethical code as well that provides them with ongoing guidance for their practice. It is unclear who is providing the therapy on the apps. So, in short, caution is warranted.
A final note is that therapy apps are not appropriate for people who are suicidal or likely to engage in self-harming behaviors. Due to the seriousness of these problems, individuals need more in-depth therapy approaches.
If you know someone who is suicidal, you can dial 9-8-8 (Crisis and Suicide Hotline) or take them to the nearest hospital emergency department.
Margaret H. Swartz, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist in private practice with Yorlan Psychological Associates. She is also a member of the Healthy Adams County Behavioral Health Task Force.
