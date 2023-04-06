Over the past several months, I have been looking into the effectiveness of psychotherapy via telehealth, which is sometimes referred to as telepsychology. The first question I asked was whether psychotherapy using phone or video conference tools and traditional therapy techniques is as effective as in-office face-to-face therapy. It seems that multiple studies have found that it is as effective as in-person sessions. The next question is whether the much-advertised apps, such as Better Help, Cerebral, or Talkspace, are also effective forms of therapy. A secondary concern about the apps is security for the highly private needs of psychotherapy.

How psychotherapy is provided is apparently highly variable from app to app. As a consequence the effectiveness is unclear. What has been found to be most effective in psychotherapy has been to take the time to teach clients new ways to manage their thoughts and behaviors. This can be a timely endeavor. For example, dialectical behavioral therapy teaches several skills to emotionally sensitive, potentially self-harming clients and is prescribed as a yearlong therapy. Some of the apps have no clear schedule of sessions but rely instead on interactions via text messaging. No form of visual connection seems to occur with these approaches. This would mean that there has not been an opportunity for an intake assessment where clear concerns and goals are developed. Setting goals is like determining where you will be ending a journey. Without the destination clearly in mind there could be a lot of wandering without arriving.

Margaret H. Swartz, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist in private practice with Yorlan Psychological Associates. She is also a member of the Healthy Adams County Behavioral Health Task Force.

