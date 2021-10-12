The American Cancer Society is a trusted source of cancer education and information. October is breast cancer awareness month and I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that cancer screening tests are available for many types of cancer.
We think most often of breast cancer screening tests in the form of mammograms and cervical cancer screening but there are also screening tests for colorectal, prostate, and lung cancer. Your health care provider might also refer you to be screened for something such as skin cancers.
Connie Woodruff is a senior community development manager and American Cancer Society Relay For Life staff partner for events in Adams and Franklin Counties. She can be reached at connie.woodruff@cancer.org . The American Cancer Society’s website is www.cancer.org and their 1-800-227-2345 number can be reached 24/7/365.
