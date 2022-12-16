The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) has had a banner year. From monitoring water quality, to testing for water-borne pathogens in our streams, to finding homes for nearly 20,000 native tree seedlings, to defending one of our county’s cleanest streams from harmful pollutants, we’ve been busy. And we’ve done it all thanks entirely to our volunteers.

In April we joined forces with the Adams County Conservation District to form the Adams County Planting Partnership, and together we distributed nearly 20,000 native tree and shrub seedlings to more than 500 Adams County residents in conjunction with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone Ten Million Trees Partnership. We held two distribution events in April and September. Over 60 volunteers worked to help label and sort seedling orders. We worked hard, but we had a great time, and we were gratified knowing the seedlings being planted in Adams County soil would do great work sequestering carbon, filtering stormwater and cooling and beautifying our community. To be a part of our spring 2023 native seedling distribution by adopting seedlings or helping as a volunteer (or both), email jmhorak61@gmail.com.

Joan Horak and Chris Little are the directors of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.