The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) has had a banner year. From monitoring water quality, to testing for water-borne pathogens in our streams, to finding homes for nearly 20,000 native tree seedlings, to defending one of our county’s cleanest streams from harmful pollutants, we’ve been busy. And we’ve done it all thanks entirely to our volunteers.
In April we joined forces with the Adams County Conservation District to form the Adams County Planting Partnership, and together we distributed nearly 20,000 native tree and shrub seedlings to more than 500 Adams County residents in conjunction with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone Ten Million Trees Partnership. We held two distribution events in April and September. Over 60 volunteers worked to help label and sort seedling orders. We worked hard, but we had a great time, and we were gratified knowing the seedlings being planted in Adams County soil would do great work sequestering carbon, filtering stormwater and cooling and beautifying our community. To be a part of our spring 2023 native seedling distribution by adopting seedlings or helping as a volunteer (or both), email jmhorak61@gmail.com.
We offer our gratitude to all those who requested and planted seedlings in 2022. Thank you to the many volunteers, whom without this program could not happen.
Thanks to a grant from the South Mountain Partnership, we were able to organize another corps of volunteers this summer to conduct pathogen testing at 21 sites on 10 Adams County streams where people frequently wade and fish. Our testing confirmed that everyone should be careful wading or playing in even the cleanest-looking waters; in other words, don’t drink the water or enter it with open wounds, as bacteria can be found in most of the streams. We found bacteria at levels that exceed Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) recommendations for safe recreation. We plan to expand this testing program next summer.
Thanks to a grant from Keep PA Beautiful and the Giant Company, we were able to expand our stream monitoring program. We test Adams County streams for pollutants like nitrates, phosphorus and sulfur. This long-running program enables us to track pollution trends over time. Thank you to all our new volunteers.
A major project this year has been to protect Swamp Creek in Hamiltonban Township, one of only three streams in the county rated exceptional value by the PADEP. Development near the stream threatens the quality of this beautiful stream. Our emphasis has been to encourage adequate sewage and wastewater treatment and management so that effluent from nearby development will not contaminate this stream. Your support at the local level is always needed and appreciated.
Thank you to the Adams County Conservation District, Keystone 10 Million Trees, the South Mountain Partnership and to each of you who contributed during the Giving Spree. A special thanks goes to all our volunteers, without which none of this would have been done.
The WAAC is an all-volunteer organization. Everything we do happens because people in our community are dedicated to helping to protect and enhance the water resources here in Adams County. I invite you to join us. You can join, sign up for our monthly e-newsletter and learn more about us by visiting http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org.
Joan Horak and Chris Little are the directors of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
