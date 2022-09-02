Information literacy is a set of skills that allows a person to acquire, evaluate and use information. When you think about information literacy, think about it having five different but related components: identify, find, evaluate, apply and acknowledge. It’s a skill that we begin learning early on and continue to develop throughout our lives, and a skill that we often use without even thinking about it.
Do you take time before sitting down to do a Google search and think about exactly what you’re looking for? Are you in the market for a new house? Are you job hunting? Do you have an upcoming medical procedure? If you do, you’re using the identify component of information literacy and unconsciously identifying exactly what it is you’re looking for and developing a strategy to search for it. If you have the strategy in place, then actually finding the information you want will be a lot easier and far less stressful.
Do you read something and wonder about the information source? Do you use the databases provided by the state as part of the POWER Library suite to search for information instead of just using Google? If you do, then you’re evaluating the information, sources, etc. to ensure the accuracy of the information that you’re seeking.
Much of the library system’s programming has components of information literacy. We offer classes on electronic resources, job hunting and tech assistance. We bring in experts to share information on a variety of topics. Even when you think that you’re simply listening to someone share their experiences and expertise, there’s always an information literacy component.
Why not check out some upcoming programs at our libraries?
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 at noon, the Gettysburg Library is hosting “Level Up Your Leadership Skills”. In this program, you will learn how to showcase your leadership abilities on the job, explore strategies to illustrate the value you bring to your organization and practice thinking like a leader with hypothetical scenarios.
At the Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m., you can attend “Preventing Dementia: Ways to Optimize Your Brain Health.” In this talk, we’ll discuss risk factors and other causes of dementia, as well as ways to improve your brain health and prevent cognitive decline. Dr. Catherine Mauss is a board-certified family physician. She is the co-owner of Gettysburg Osteopathic Family Health Center.
The Littlestown Library is offering “Capturing the Beauty of the Outdoors” on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Learn the how-tos of capturing the perfect outdoor photographs from a local seasoned photographer.
Registration is required for these programs and more are being offered. Check out our website at http://www.adamslibrary.org and see what might pique your interest.
Sara Edmiston is a public services librarian for the Adams County Library System.
