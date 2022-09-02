Information literacy is a set of skills that allows a person to acquire, evaluate and use information. When you think about information literacy, think about it having five different but related components: identify, find, evaluate, apply and acknowledge. It’s a skill that we begin learning early on and continue to develop throughout our lives, and a skill that we often use without even thinking about it.

Do you take time before sitting down to do a Google search and think about exactly what you’re looking for? Are you in the market for a new house? Are you job hunting? Do you have an upcoming medical procedure? If you do, you’re using the identify component of information literacy and unconsciously identifying exactly what it is you’re looking for and developing a strategy to search for it. If you have the strategy in place, then actually finding the information you want will be a lot easier and far less stressful.

Sara Edmiston is a public services librarian for the Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.