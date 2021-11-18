Winter will be here soon with cold temperatures, ice on the roadways and short daylight. Fear not. You can turn to indoor riding with a bike trainer to keep your fitness up and your weight down. Bike trainers are tripod-like stands that allow you to pedal your own bike while remaining stationary. At first glance the choices for indoor trainers seem daunting, this primer should help you to find a few that match your needs and budget.
The first choice you need to make is a dichotomous one, between a “smart” and a “dumb” trainer. I had a dumb trainer for many years and it served me very well. A dumb trainer is a stand-alone machine that does not connect to a device; you simply attach your bike and pedal. You can attach almost any bike to a dumb trainer. The back wheel rests on a small roller and the bike is secured in place. To control the resistance of the trainer, you shift gears as you would when riding outdoors. With a dumb trainer it is up to you to keep yourself motivated. Reading or watching TV while riding may not give you the workout you want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.