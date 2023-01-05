Happy New Year. Everyone at the shelter was blessed with a good holiday season and finding homes for our critters made it even better. Nothing makes us happier than finding the right home for the animals that pass through our care.
We are very grateful for all individuals and businesses for their donations of money and products. Remember if you are having trouble feeding your pets, we may be able to help you with that. The bins outside our front door are supplied with food and other items we can’t use. We don’t need to be here for you to take advantage of these items.
Are you one of those people who make resolutions for the new year? Consider making some that will benefit you and your animals. For dogs, resolve to walk your leashed dog every day. A mile, even at a slow pace, is great exercise for both of you. Go further if you can; a tired dog is a happy dog. Please remember to clean up after your dog too.
What about cats? Resolve to get them to play more. Catnip perks them up. Give them toys and cat trees they can climb. Some people have been known to use a cat harness and take them for walks.
Above all, resolve to keep them healthy by feeding good food and not overfeeding. Treats have a lot of calories too, so get smaller ones or break them into smaller pieces. They don’t know what size you’re giving them. Resolve to keep them up to date with vet visits and vaccinations.
Do you wonder what your pets may resolve in the new year? Dogs may resolve to run around the yard more, give you more kissses, chase the cat more and then slobber on it when they catch it. Cats won’t resolve anything because they already think they are “purrfect.”
We wish everyone a happy and healthy new year. Keep up to date with what is happening at the shelter by visiting our website or Facebook page. Take a look at our partnership with Best Friends Animals Society, who is helping with our TNR program. Resolve to take part in some of our activities this year; we have some exciting new events coming up in 2023. We hope to see you at some of them.
Donna Quante is the current vice president of the Adams County SPCA. She shares her home with her sled dog team of four Siberian huskies.
