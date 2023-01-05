Happy New Year. Everyone at the shelter was blessed with a good holiday season and finding homes for our critters made it even better. Nothing makes us happier than finding the right home for the animals that pass through our care.

We are very grateful for all individuals and businesses for their donations of money and products. Remember if you are having trouble feeding your pets, we may be able to help you with that. The bins outside our front door are supplied with food and other items we can’t use. We don’t need to be here for you to take advantage of these items.

Donna Quante is the current vice president of the Adams County SPCA. She shares her home with her sled dog team of four Siberian huskies.

