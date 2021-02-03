Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Add some fun to your day and take a class, whether you are staying in and taking a class on zoom, or coming to our Arts Education Center, where personalized learning in a safe and socially distanced environment is in place. Give your inner artist the time it deserves and explore a culinary class, glass, fiber, and much more. Small class size, excellent instruction, and times to suit your schedule.
The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 717-334-5006; www.adamsarts.org; Wendy Heiges, program director, www.classes@adamsarts.org.
