Add some fun to your day and take a class, whether you are staying in and taking a class on zoom, or coming to our Arts Education Center, where personalized learning in a safe and socially distanced environment is in place. Give your inner artist the time it deserves and explore a culinary class, glass, fiber, and much more. Small class size, excellent instruction, and times to suit your schedule.

Here’s what’s coming up:

The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 717-334-5006; www.adamsarts.org; Wendy Heiges, program director, www.classes@adamsarts.org.

