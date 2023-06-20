”Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28

She came to The Agape House last June, after 30 days in a mental health facility in Lancaster. She was suffering from anxiety and depression. Now 56 years old, she is the youngest of three children reared by a single mother who was an alcoholic. She never knew her father.

The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. The Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission, go to http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.

