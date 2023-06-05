This year marks two important milestones: the 160th anniversaries of both the Battle of Gettysburg and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Each allows the Adams County community to generate visitor spending and boost the impact on the local economy.
Later this month, Gettysburg will kick off a nearly two-week commemoration to mark 16 decades since the epic Civil War battle swept through our town and our countryside. From June 23 through July 4, dozens of events, special programs and tours, live performances, and other activities will fill the calendar for visitors from around the world and locals alike.
The 160th anniversary commemoration will culminate with the community’s annual “A Gettysburg Fourth” celebration, which will include a spectacular fireworks display sponsored by Destination Gettysburg.
As events began to develop this Spring, Destination Gettysburg saw an opportunity to market the 160th battle anniversary as a 12-day commemoration – highlighted by numerous re-enactments, special presentations, ranger-led walks on the battlefield, living history encampments, and more. The team at Destination Gettysburg is promoting this 12-day event through social media and email marketing, public relations, and has built a webpage specific to the commemoration: http://www.destinationgettysburg.com/160th-anniversary.
Together, these efforts are intended to inspire families, couples, groups of friends, and other travelers to make plans to visit our community during this time. The 12-day commemoration is being billed as an ideal time to visit the country’s most hallowed ground.
Historically, a busy anniversary weekend could generate as much as $20 million in spending for the Adams County community. Destination Gettysburg is looking to increase that impact with a longer commemoration stretching out over two weekends and lasting through the Independence Day holiday.
Every year, this anniversary is the biggest reason why June and July are among the community’s two strongest months for visitation and tourism revenue. Over the past 16 decades, merchants, museum operators, hoteliers, and restaurant owners have relied on the annual commemorations for a boost in business. And for the past 20-plus years, that boost for many businesses has been extended by the four-day Gettysburg Bike Week, held annually on the weekend immediately after the battle anniversary.
The money spent during not only this anniversary but throughout the year is a great benefit to the Adams County community, attracting more than $630 million in spending by our visitors, supporting more than 4,500 jobs, and generating $70.2 million in federal, state, and local taxes, as reported in 2021 through a study conducted by Tourism Economics and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Economic benefits aside, this anniversary (along with the hundreds of events that occur throughout the year) are also a great benefit to the community’s residents, who can mark not only the nation’s history but their local history by participating in these special commemorative activities and programs. You can learn more about the 160th anniversary, along with hundreds of other ways to enjoy museums, tours, events, and more in our own backyard by visiting http://www.DestinationGettysburg.com.
Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.
