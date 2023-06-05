This year marks two important milestones: the 160th anniversaries of both the Battle of Gettysburg and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Each allows the Adams County community to generate visitor spending and boost the impact on the local economy.

Later this month, Gettysburg will kick off a nearly two-week commemoration to mark 16 decades since the epic Civil War battle swept through our town and our countryside. From June 23 through July 4, dozens of events, special programs and tours, live performances, and other activities will fill the calendar for visitors from around the world and locals alike.

Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.

