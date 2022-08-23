Have you ever rode public transportation while visiting a large metropolitan area? Hopped on the metro in Washington, D.C.? Taken a bus from Grand Central Station in New York? Or maybe taken the light rail into Baltimore?
It’s so convenient to take a bus or train instead of trying to keep a vehicle in the city – paying for parking, maintaining the vehicle and paying for gas. Every 10 minutes or so a new train or bus stops, you step on, and then you’re on your way.
Now, have you ever rode public transportation here in Gettysburg? I’m guessing you haven’t. Why? I’m sure you’ve seen the rabbittransit buses traveling throughout town. They aren’t just for shuttling tourists around the area. They are great resources for local folks, too.
I know, it seems only logical (not to mention easy) to use your vehicle. Plus, Gettysburg and Adams County are such a rural area. Why do we need a bus?
Did you know the Gettysburg-New Oxford corridor along Route 30 and then down Route 94 is considered an “urbanized area,” according to rabbittransit? What better way to transport lots of folks through this area than by bus?
If you are one of the 4.4% of Adams County households without a vehicle or one of the 26% who have only one vehicle (most likely shared with another driver) getting around can be tricky. But bus routes like the Gettysburg-Hanover Connector (GHC) provide opportunities to travel outside the borough of Gettysburg.
The GHC runs from downtown Gettysburg, along Route 30 to Cross Keys and down Route 94 into downtown Hanover. For $1.60 per ride, you can sit and relax while someone else drives you through the myriad traffic lights en route. You can read, catch up on schoolwork, chat with friends or family or just sit and watch out the window as you ride to work. There are several large employers along this route. Think about the possibilities.
If you are in one of the 40% of households who happen to have at least two vehicles, riding the bus can help save wear and tear on your car, conserve gas and allow all the other benefits already mentioned above. Not only does rabbittransit have the GHC to get us to Hanover, but it also has several routes that travel around Gettysburg: to The Outlet Shoppes, the Eisenhower Complex near the Steinwehr Avenue exit on Route 15 and the Adams Commerce Center, among other places.
The buses are air-conditioned and have room for bicycles. Rabbittransit has an app that allows you to see the bus in real time, so you know when it’s headed to your stop.
I encourage you try a ride on the GHC.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
