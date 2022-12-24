Shortly after the Civil War, Thaddeus Stevens said honoring the Confederate dead along with the Union casualties was “blasphemy.”

“If the loyal dead, who are thus associated with the traitors who murdered them, (are) put on the same footing with them, are to be treated as the ‘common dead of the nation,’” Stevens said. Then the Union dead would break out of their graves and haunt the advocates of that policy, until their “eyeballs were seared.”

Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.