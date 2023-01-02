Every year is great in Adams County, but 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best yet with new events, new attractions and some scrumptious new restaurants. Let’s not to forget, it’s the 160th anniversary of both the Battle of Gettysburg and Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address,” more great reasons for visitors to plan their next Gettysburg getaway in 2023.
The 160th battle anniversary will bring additional events and activities across the Gettysburg area, including a new re-enactment event from June 23-25, the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association’s three-day 160th anniversary re-enactment from June 30 to July 2, as well as expanded Civil War programs, tours and more. Later in the year, as we mark 16 decades since Abraham Lincoln’s famous speech, the community will be swarming with excitement for Dedication Day and Remembrance Day the weekend of Nov. 18-19.
Perhaps the biggest headline of the coming year is the opening of Gettysburg’s newest museum, “Beyond the Battle,” a project by the Adams County Historical Society to highlight the history of the local citizens of Gettysburg and Adams County before, during and after the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. The museum will feature a variety of galleries to highlight everything from the prehistoric days of dinosaurs to an immersive exhibit to share with museumgoers what it was like to experience the largest battle of the continent at your doorstep, to more modern exhibits and displays about tourism, presidential visits and the region’s rich agriculture history.
The “Beyond the Battle” museum is scheduled to open on April 15 and is expected to be a big draw for visitors looking to learn more about the town itself, and the people who have made Gettysburg and its surrounding countryside what it is today. The museum is a great addition to attractions like the Shriver House Museum, Jennie Wade House, the variety of town and nighttime candlelight walking tours and other experiences that share with visitors the tragic and heroic stories of Gettysburg’s civilians.
Once open, the “Beyond the Battle” museum will be the latest addition to Adams County’s wide collection of history attractions, including the “World War II: American Experience” museum, which celebrated its grand opening in late 2022 and is already capturing attention among visitors from around the country. This museum, ironically established in America’s most famous Civil War town, features a unique collection of World War II vehicles and memorabilia. Veterans and history buffs alike are in awe of the rare assortment of artifacts.
This year, it’s lights, camera, action as Gettysburg goes back to the big screen with Ken Burns’ film festival in February, and the 30th anniversary of the epic movie, “Gettysburg” in October. But as exciting is the filming of a new movie in this charming and historic town, “A Gettysburg Christmas,” set to film this month. Several landmarks throughout the Gettysburg region will be featured in the movie and its release is expected in time for the 2023 holiday season.
This spring will bring a new food hall to Gettysburg called Savorhood Gettysburg, featuring delicious food, beverages and treats from a variety of restaurants and eateries throughout the region; the Gettysburg Mercantile Museum on Baltimore Street; a new headquarters and gift shop for the Gettysburg Tour Center; and The Barn Resort, a restaurant inside the former Boyd’s Bear facility off of Emmitsburg Road, south of Gettysburg.
These great events, attractions and restaurants aren’t just for visitors to our community. Residents are encouraged to explore their own backyard and check out the amazing assortment of museums, shopping, restaurants and more in Adams County. You can learn about all these great events, new attractions and more by visiting http://www.DestinationGettysburg.com.
Carl Whitehill is the vice president of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at cwhitehill@destinationgettysburg.com.
