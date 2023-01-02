Every year is great in Adams County, but 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best yet with new events, new attractions and some scrumptious new restaurants. Let’s not to forget, it’s the 160th anniversary of both the Battle of Gettysburg and Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address,” more great reasons for visitors to plan their next Gettysburg getaway in 2023.

The 160th battle anniversary will bring additional events and activities across the Gettysburg area, including a new re-enactment event from June 23-25, the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association’s three-day 160th anniversary re-enactment from June 30 to July 2, as well as expanded Civil War programs, tours and more. Later in the year, as we mark 16 decades since Abraham Lincoln’s famous speech, the community will be swarming with excitement for Dedication Day and Remembrance Day the weekend of Nov. 18-19.

Carl Whitehill is the vice president of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at cwhitehill@destinationgettysburg.com.

