I cannot imagine living in a community without a library. Can you?
This is something that I think about on a regular basis now that I work for the Adams County Library System (ACLS). The reason for that is because as the development director, I coordinate our fundraisers and reach out to our residents in Adams County to raise money for our library. Each year, we need to raise between 25% and 30% of our budget in donations to provide services at our six branch locations.
With your continued support, we are able to provide the variety of engaging and enriching programs for all ages. Your donations allow us to continue to provide early literacy programs so that our youngest residents enter school ready to learn, book clubs to engage curious library users of all ages in reading and learning and presentations on many subjects for the community to explore interests and ideas.
There are many ways to give to the ACLS and countless reasons to donate. One of the most touching is by donating in memory or in honor of someone. Often, when a lifelong library, an avid reader or a loved one passes away, we receive donations in their memory to the library. When we receive donations like these or when memorial or honor books are purchased, we notify the family that we received a donation in their loved one’s honor.
Did you know that as a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we accept gifts from donor-advised Funds, IRA charitable rollovers, stock, life insurance and bequests from wills and trusts? It’s true! We are forever grateful to charitable bequests and thank our donors as a part of our ACLS Legacy Circle.
Our library is fortunate to have several endowments that provide a steady and reliable income each year. If you are interested in creating an endowment that will support the library into perpetuity, please contact us for more information. We are grateful for donors who decide to invest for the future. Your donation shows a vested interest in the longevity of the library’s mission and purpose in Adams County.
We also appreciate the support and donations we receive from the Adams County Community Foundation’s (ACCF) Giving Spree each year. It is an amazing day of giving to the participating nonprofits and an overwhelming outpouring of support.
Are you planning to participate in the Giving Spree again this year? We would be grateful if you would include the library in your donation. Please consider the value of both the today fund and forever fund options. It doesn’t have to be an “or” decision. If you feel that it is important to help us now with your donation and would also like to invest in our endowment, we appreciate both!
The Library’s code is #13 on the Giving Spree form. There are three ways to donate through the Giving Spree: mail your check payable to ACCF with the donation form to arrive by Nov. 3, drop off your gift at the Gettysburg Times on Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. or give online at http://www.ACCFGivingSpreecf.org on Nov. 3.
Thank you for choosing to support the ACLS with your donations. We also want to thank you for being a patron of the library and are beyond grateful for those choose to volunteer their time to the library.
It is your support that reminds us of the impact the library has in our community and of our relationship with the residents of Adams County.
Erica Duffy is the ACLS development director. Please contact her for more information at EricaD@adamslibrary.org or 717-809-9190.
