I cannot imagine living in a community without a library. Can you?

This is something that I think about on a regular basis now that I work for the Adams County Library System (ACLS). The reason for that is because as the development director, I coordinate our fundraisers and reach out to our residents in Adams County to raise money for our library. Each year, we need to raise between 25% and 30% of our budget in donations to provide services at our six branch locations.

Erica Duffy is the ACLS development director. Please contact her for more information at EricaD@adamslibrary.org or 717-809-9190.

