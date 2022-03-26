Are you anticipating a tax refund this year, but don’t currently have a bank account? You may be surprised to learn the fastest way to get your tax refund is to have it electronically deposited for free into your bank account with direct deposit.
If you don’t have a bank account, you are not alone. 7.1 million U.S. households don’t have a banking relationship. Opening a bank account can be one of the most important steps you take toward managing your money and reaching your financial goals. Why? Because putting your money in an FDIC-insured bank account can offer you financial safety, easy access to your funds, savings from check-cashing fees, and overall financial peace of mind. If you don’t currently have a bank account, it is important that you consider the following five reasons to take this first step in securing your financial future.
Ensure money is safe in an FDIC-insured institution. FDIC insurance is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. Since the FDIC was established in 1933, no depositor has lost one penny of FDIC-insured accounts. The standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category. Remember, keeping large amounts of cash in your home, vehicle, or on your person puts you at risk of losing your money through theft, fire, flood, or other disasters. Opening an account at an FDIC-insured bank ensures that your money is protected and safe regardless of your circumstances.
Access your money quickly and avoid check-cashing fees. When your money is deposited directly into an FDIC-insured bank account, you get access to your money sooner than you would with a paper check. This is especially helpful during tax season if you are due a tax refund. You can also save money by not having to pay check-cashing fees on a regular basis.
Pay bills, transfer funds to others, and shop online. With a bank account, you can pay everyday expenses like utilities, cell phone, and even rent through bank transfers or bill pay services quickly and easily. You can also utilize person-to-person payments and apps that may be offered through your bank to send money to people you trust. If you receive a debit card as part of your checking account, you can use it in place of cash to make purchases at stores and online. With a debit card, money is automatically deducted from your account when the transaction is completed and you have proof of your purchase.
Keep an eye on your money. Use your monthly account statement, as well as your bank’s mobile app or online banking tools to keep track of your money. These services are often available 24/7 and anywhere you have a secure internet connection. Use these tools to review your spending and check your balance. You can also set alerts and notifications to keep you informed.
Explore future financial needs. Once you have established a relationship with a bank through a checking or savings account, you can consider other financial products to help you achieve your financial goals such as personal loans, auto loans, home mortgages, and more. Your bank will have all the information you need to make an informed decision about the next steps in your financial journey.
Where to begin?
There are many resources available to get started with building a banking relationship. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, is one of those resources. To learn more, check out fdic.gov for valuable information such as:
1. The FDIC website includes a special #GetBanked section in English and Spanish that provides helpful information and resources for people looking to open their first bank account.
2. The #GetBanked information also includes an FDIC checklist for information on the best type of account for your individual needs.
3. The FDIC’s BankFind online tool helps you find an FDIC-insured bank in your area.
Many FDIC-insured banks have options to open an account online. You can also schedule an appointment to open an account in-person at your local bank office. Banks offer many types of accounts and programs, so there is likely one that can meet your specific financial needs for today and into the future.
