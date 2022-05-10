Thank you, Guest Readers!
“Today is gone. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one. Every day from here to there, funny things are everywhere.” So writes Dr. Seuss in “One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish.”
For the past 23 years, Read Across America, an event led by the National Education Association and embraced by United Way, mobilizes volunteers across the U.S. to celebrate reading with children. This year we continued the tradition with an amazing group of volunteer guest readers.
On Read Across America Day, Adams County United Way community volunteers, board members and staff read to local childcare centers to help build a nation of readers. A huge thank you to this year’s guest readers, Alex Hayes, Ian Levee, Wanda Gemmel, Laura McMahon, Jamie Levee, Valli Hoski, Jan Onieal, Robin Fitzpatrick, Kaycee Kemper, Joan Peck, Bill Gilmartin, Representative Torren Ecker’s office staff, and Diana Fasnacht. All spread giggles and smiles as they read and played a game in 18 different classrooms in all four corners of the county.
There are many reasons why reading to and with young children is important. Highest among them is that children who start to develop strong reading skills when they are young are more likely to achieve success during their school years and throughout their adult life. Many young children do not have the opportunity to benefit from being able to read a book with a caring adult. By the end of third grade, many of those children are still struggling to learn to read, when they should be reading to learn.
It is never too soon to start reading to your children! If your child learns early to associate reading with pleasure, it is more likely the child will enjoy reading on her/his own when older.
Try these successful reading tips for reading to infants and toddlers:
• Snuggle with your child with a favorite blanket or toys as you read.
• Read with expression using different voices for different characters.
• Emphasize rhythms and rhymes in stories. Give your toddler opportunities to repeat rhyming phrases.
• Use pictures to develop speaking vocabulary by talking about what is shown.
• Look for books that are about things that interest your toddler. For example, does your child like cars, insects, or animals?
Looking for tips for reading to your child and parent resources? Find them on the PA Promise for Children website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.