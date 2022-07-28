Is the beauty of our Adams County landscape something that you regularly recognize and express wonder and/or gratitude for? If you answer yes, would you like to learn more, in an informal setting, about how The Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) works on its mission of preserving the rural lands and character of this county? Or just spend an afternoon chatting with like-minded, land-loving folks while enjoying delicious food and gorgeous Adams County landscapes?
Then join us on Sunday, Aug. 14, when we will host our annual picnic on the beautiful, preserved Pensinger Farm. All are invited. The LCAC will provide delicious (donated) Kennie’s fried chicken, Ellen’s old-fashioned baked beans, water, tea, lemonade, chairs/tables, and a large tent for shade. Guests will bring their own plates, cups and silverware (in order to reduce waste) and a dish to share. It will be a bountiful picnic feast.
The LCAC hosts this picnic each year so that our members and all who are interested in preserving land in Adams County can meet, chat and socialize in a relaxed setting. Whether you love the beauty of the orchards, the vistas of the farms and mountains, or are concerned about preserving woodlands to protect our creeks and streams, the LCAC is involved in all that. There are no official presentations but Sarah Kipp, our conservation director, and all board members are happy to hear your input or to share information about the latest properties we have preserved.
In addition to eating and chatting the picnic also features a fun bounce house for the kids and a blow-up obstacle course for kids of all ages. And for even more fun we will have our annual silent auction and a live auction hosted by local celebrity auctioneer Randy Hilker. It’s guaranteed to be a great day in Adams County. Please RSVP by visiting our website, http://www.preserveadams.org, or calling the office at 717-334-2828, so we are sure to have enough chicken and chairs.
The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a nonprofit, member-supported organization dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County, Pennsylvania.
When land is preserved with LCAC, it is preserved for future generations, forever. So far we have preserved 177 different properties totaling 12,199 acres, and with your support we can do more. For more information about the land conservancy, visit http://www.preserveadams.org.
Betsy Meyer is the vice president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County.
