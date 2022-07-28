Is the beauty of our Adams County landscape something that you regularly recognize and express wonder and/or gratitude for? If you answer yes, would you like to learn more, in an informal setting, about how The Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) works on its mission of preserving the rural lands and character of this county? Or just spend an afternoon chatting with like-minded, land-loving folks while enjoying delicious food and gorgeous Adams County landscapes?

Then join us on Sunday, Aug. 14, when we will host our annual picnic on the beautiful, preserved Pensinger Farm. All are invited. The LCAC will provide delicious (donated) Kennie’s fried chicken, Ellen’s old-fashioned baked beans, water, tea, lemonade, chairs/tables, and a large tent for shade. Guests will bring their own plates, cups and silverware (in order to reduce waste) and a dish to share. It will be a bountiful picnic feast.

Betsy Meyer is the vice president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.