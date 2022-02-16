When HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, was forced into fully online teaching and learning in spring 2020, we leveraged existing technology to ease the sudden transition. Courses continued to operate thanks to HACC’s previous investments in cloud-based services and remote access technologies.
Most higher education institutions faced a dilemma in how to accommodate nearly all employees performing essential tasks from their homes. In some cases, additional licenses were needed to expand virtual private network (VPN) connections, while some institutions scrambled to provide off-campus access to their student records systems and other financial systems. Fortunately, HACC already had two solutions in place that supported remote access for employees.
The first solution was a remote access server cluster that allowed employees to log in and access standard applications such as the Microsoft Office suite, shared drives and the student record system. Most employees were familiar with how to use this remote access server, which had been in place since 2015. This solution allowed employees to connect from anywhere using any computer, whether HACC-owned or personally owned.
The second solution available was Microsoft’s “Always On VPN,” which HACC deployed in 2018 to support the growing need for users to connect directly to the College’s network with a College-owned device. This VPN solution allows employees to perform any task they would normally do if they were on a device at a HACC campus. It also accommodates specialized software such as Jabber softphone, Microsoft Project, Microsoft Vision and Zoom. As the pandemic continues and many HACC employees still work from remote locations, we have seen an increase in the number of “Always On VPN” users.
While these solutions allowed employees to perform their daily tasks, the HACC needed additional licenses to support instructors and students. To meet teaching and learning needs, the College expanded Zoom video conferencing licenses and online test proctoring licenses. We also adopted third-party applications that use augmented reality, simulators and virtual reality to develop and demonstrate hands-on skills. For example, augmented reality was used to develop a drill press safety application that allowed students to understand how a drill press and its safety features work. Health science students utilized an application called Visible Body that allowed students to learn about human anatomy, general physiology and common health conditions.
Expanding Zoom licenses occurred seamlessly, as the College had used Zoom since 2015 for video conferencing. In addition, to protect our students’ safety, tutors began using Zoom for drop-in tutoring sessions. Expanding online test proctoring allowed faculty to assess student progress without requiring students to come to campus.
The COVID-19 pandemic required the HACC to expand its services and plan for remote learning into the foreseeable future. We continue to enhance our classrooms to accommodate both the on-campus student and the remote student who attend the same course simultaneously. Previously, the College had classrooms designed to support either on-site learning or remote students. However, we are now blending these two types of rooms into hybrid classrooms. These classrooms will ensure HACC continues to meet students’ needs and overcome challenges the future holds.
