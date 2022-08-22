Adams County is well known for making history. But that’s not all it makes! Alongside its rich cultural contributions, the county has nurtured thriving industries that make and market an array of goods. The history of some of them will be featured in the new Adams County Historical Society museum now under construction on the Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. Early next year you can visit the museum and learn about them. Here is a small sampling of items produced locally that will be featured.

Foundry products changed with the times. Emory and Luther Snyder established the Littlestown Foundry in 1916. During World War II they produced hand grenades, anti-personnel mines, and other armaments. The Foundry created some of its most popular public items in the 1960s. Cast-iron toys reproduced from 1880s and 1890s designs were sold to collectors and hobbyists nationally.

Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.