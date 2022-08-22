Adams County is well known for making history. But that’s not all it makes! Alongside its rich cultural contributions, the county has nurtured thriving industries that make and market an array of goods. The history of some of them will be featured in the new Adams County Historical Society museum now under construction on the Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. Early next year you can visit the museum and learn about them. Here is a small sampling of items produced locally that will be featured.
Foundry products changed with the times. Emory and Luther Snyder established the Littlestown Foundry in 1916. During World War II they produced hand grenades, anti-personnel mines, and other armaments. The Foundry created some of its most popular public items in the 1960s. Cast-iron toys reproduced from 1880s and 1890s designs were sold to collectors and hobbyists nationally.
The fruit industry of Adams County rivals any in the world. It is among Adams County’s most successful local enterprises. In 1878, Noah Sheely planted 2,000 apple trees across 23 acres of his farm near Cashtown. The fruit industry grew as railroad links expanded in the 1880’s, and related ventures such as cold storage and packaging and canning factories soon sprang up. By 1920, Adams County was a leader in producing and distributing apples—a distinction it still holds today.
“What this country needs is a good five cent cigar,” so said Vice President Thomas Riley Marshall during the Woodrow Wilson administration. Adams County businesspersons rose to the challenge! Cigar manufacturing was once a huge industry here. A 1905 directory lists 13 cigar makers in Gettysburg, 18 in McSherrystown, 14 in Littlestown, and several others scattered across the county. Five generations of the same family operated the F. X. Smith Cigar factory in McSherrystown from 1863 to 2017. It is said to have been the longest such continuous operation in the United States. Of course, a good cigar today costs noticeably more than five cents in Adams County and elsewhere!
Bottled water is popular these days. It was also all the rage in Adams County after the Civil War. Beginning in 1865, savvy entrepreneurs bottled and sold water—with supposed medicinal benefits—from the old Katalysine Springs west of Gettysburg. Locals marketed the water under different brand names well into the 1930’s. Some merchants shipped this prized water to many places around the country. Studies of the water’s mineral content have shown it to have little or no serious medicinal benefits.
Publishing enterprises also found a home in Adams County. The creation of Adams County out of the western section of York County in 1800 sparked a need for a local newspaper to print public and legal notices. The publishing business swiftly established deep roots in Gettysburg. Today, the Adams County Historical Society preserves dozens of books and pamphlets printed during the early days of our community.
You can learn more about these local histories and products and see artifacts associated with them and many others at the Adams County Historical Society’s new museum, Beyond the Battle, opening in early 2023 at 625 Biglerville Road. More information is available at https://www.achs-pa.org.
Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.
