People often ask me how housing, transportation, and economic development link together.
The short story? It’s complicated.
Here is the long story. Let’s start with transportation. I was checking out from a medical facility the other day. A woman was upset and getting worried because she didn’t have a ride home from the facility. She was waiting for the bus, which was running quite late from what I gathered. I am not sure if it was a paratransit ride or a shared ride, but this woman was frustrated, and I could detect the worry in her voice as she spoke to someone on the phone. She expressed concern about being stuck there.
That bus driver works for a local transit authority. That authority recently mentioned they have quite a few openings (24 according to their website) across their 11-county area. They aren’t all in Adams County, of course, but even if the county is down one bus driver that means routes might be adjusted.
At a recent meeting, I learned that this many openings are an anomaly. Often inflation and recessions mean layoffs, which can lead to a bigger pool of applicants in the transit world. However, that is not happening right now. This is quite unusual. Add that to funding changes, governance changes and low unemployment and the end of this predicament seems far away.
Housing, of course, refers to where people live, preferably somewhere safe and in line with their income. And if you read this column regularly you know there is a housing shortage in Adams County. And the places that are available are often unaffordable for those who need it. And sometimes those available homes are not accessible because folks lack transportation. It’s hard to get into the borough if you live in an outlying township and don’t have regular access to a vehicle.
And all of that can affect where, or if, a person works.
What is the solution to these complex problems? Find innovate ways to bring transportation options to the county. Find innovative solutions to the housing shortage. Find ways to pay folks a living wage so they can find safe housing in line with their income.
@Home in Adams County continues to update its strategic plan. As part of that process, we are hosting a transportation forum: Let’s Talk Transportation! Next Steps Around Transportation in Adams County. We have folks from rabbittransit, Commuter Services of Pennsylvania, Adams County Planning Office, local school districts, and employers coming together to help identify gaps in service. We invite you to join us to hear what they have to say, help identify those gaps, and find ways to fill them in. The event is on March 27 from 1-4 p.m. at the Gettysburg campus of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. Register for the event online at http://www.homeinadamscounty.org.
If you have questions or ideas to share and cannot attend the meeting, please reach out to me at the email listed below. Thank you.
