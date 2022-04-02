National Library Week, April 3-9, is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.
During National Library Week, the Adams County Library System (ACLS) encourages all community members to connect with your library! Visit your library in person or online to explore and access services and programs. The ACLS has six branches located throughout Adams County, in Gettysburg, Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, Littlestown and New Oxford. All branches offer a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in-person or from the comfort of home. Along with traditional books, audiobooks and DVDs available to borrow, the Library System offers many virtual resources including free e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines. Begin tracing your ancestry online with Heritage Quest or learn a new language with Mango! All you need is a free Adams County Library System card, available to all county residents at any branch or by applying online.
Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. The Adams County Library is supporting the community with services such as free Wi-Fi at all branches, public computers with Office Suite and internet accessibility and Brainfuse Jobnow, an online resource to help with resume writing and interviewing practice as well as practice for college and civil service tests.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media and using #NationalLibraryWeek. The ACLS branches will be offering special programs and displays throughout the week. There will also be an opportunity to leave a positive note about your library experiences!
For more information about our services and resources, visit any branch or the library’s website at www.adamslibrary.org.
