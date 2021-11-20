When you and your life partner work together to achieve your important long-term goals, such as a comfortable retirement lifestyle, the experience can be greatly rewarding. However, your success will require commitment and discipline. So, what steps should you take along the way?
One key move is to decide early in your relationship how you will handle money. Many couples merge their finances and make joint decisions on major purchases. But some couples like to keep at least part of their finances distinct, perhaps by maintaining separate checking or savings accounts. There’s really no one correct solution for everyone, but whatever you decide, you’ll want to be assured that all the bills will be paid and that neither one of you feels the pressure of an unfair financial burden.
This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Edward Jones, Member SIPC Frank Pizzuto AAMS; 429 York St., Gettysburg; 717-337-2556; frank.pizzuto@edwardjones.com.
