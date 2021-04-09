The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is honoring 11 local students for their winning entries in the 35th Annual Women in History Essay & Art Contest. Their works were judged by a panel of seven judges as the best among 160 entered in the contest. Winning essays will be posted on the YWCA website. Cash prizes are awarded to winners. First place winners receive $75; second place winners receive $50; and third place winners receive $25.
Grace Redding from Gettysburg Area Middle School (teacher Mrs. Kessel) earned first place among eighth graders for an essay on the astounding architect Norma Merrick Sklarek. Claire Jurney, also from Gettysburg Area Middle School (teacher Mrs. Hughes), took first place in the seventh-grade division for her essay on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court who sadly passed away in 2020. Mikaela Sistrunk of Gettysburg Area Middle School (Mr. Snyder) wrote her essay on Amanda Gorman.
Michael-Ann Scardino-Moore, originally born and raised in Portland, Oregon, is attending Gettysburg College, double majoring in women, gender and sexuality studies and English. She enjoyed judging the Women and History contest, as it was a great opportunity for her to learn more about some amazing and overlooked women.
