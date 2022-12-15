The Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance (PANTA) hosts a meeting each winter focused on no-till production, cover crops and soil quality. Also, each winter the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) hosts a meeting on soil quality. This year the organizations are joining forces. The PANTA/ACCD Annual Soil Quality Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) banquet hall near McSherrystown.
This day-long meeting, discussion and networking event will educate farmers on the importance of soil quality and provide production practice ideas that they can adopt to improve their soil and overall farm operations.
For many years soil was not considered or understood to be a living ecosystem. Farmers were not made aware of the importance of the many bugs, bacteria, fungi and other critters in the soil that play a critical role in production agriculture. That all changed as the concept of no-till planting began to gain acceptance in the farm community. No-till production is the process whereby crops are planted without prior tillage of the soil. Special planting equipment is used to place the crop seed directly into the soil. With little soil disturbance, it started to become obvious that there were things going on in the soil that aided crop production. Not only was this proving to be beneficial to production, but it was also beneficial to the environment. Then the ag industry, universities, and government agencies started to pay attention. The soil quality revolution began.
Soil quality began to be studied, and over the years understanding and improving this measure of the soil has expanded. The need to keep producers up to date on new information, new equipment, new techniques and new ideas has become vital in driving this movement forward. This annual meeting continues that goal. This year’s meeting features Walton, Indiana farmer Cameron Mills. Mills and his family operate a nearly 4,000-acre diversified farming operation where no-till planting and cover crops are used to improve the quality of his soil. He will discuss his operation and how he manages his soil, hoping to continually improve it. There will be a host of other speakers as well with topics including cover crop establishment, carbon sequestration, advanced nitrogen management, variable rate technology, diversifying crop rotation and planting green.
Some key government and private industry personnel will be joining the event to discuss opportunities to aid farmers in making some of the changes necessary to implement these practices. Several companies from the agricultural industry in the area will also be on hand to provide farmers the opportunity to learn about their services and what they can offer. There will be plenty of time for farmers to talk and share ideas with one another. The event is free-of-charge if you pre-register by Jan. 23, 2023. Lunch will be provided through the generosity of vendors and sponsors. There are a couple of ways to register for the event. Register online by going to http://www.Panotill.org or Adams County’s website, or call ACCD at 717-334-0636.
So, plan on joining us at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the SAVES banquet hall, located at 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover Pa. 17331.
Brian Sneeringer is the agricultural conservation supervisor for the Adams County Conservation District.
