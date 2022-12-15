The Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance (PANTA) hosts a meeting each winter focused on no-till production, cover crops and soil quality. Also, each winter the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) hosts a meeting on soil quality. This year the organizations are joining forces. The PANTA/ACCD Annual Soil Quality Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) banquet hall near McSherrystown.

This day-long meeting, discussion and networking event will educate farmers on the importance of soil quality and provide production practice ideas that they can adopt to improve their soil and overall farm operations.

Brian Sneeringer is the agricultural conservation supervisor for the Adams County Conservation District.

