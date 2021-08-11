During the 2020-2021 school year, the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges on many fronts, including for our schools and educational institutions. Students were exposed to a variety of new and different educational formats – some going to a hybrid system of mixed in person and virtual days, with other going completely virtual. Unfortunately for some students, the pandemic, combined with other familial, personal and/or environmental factors, caused students to miss a significant amount of schooling.
The truancy system in Adams County mirrors that in many other counties. In Adams County, if a student accumulates more than six unexcused absences in the same school year, a referral is made to Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS). A caseworker engages the family and try to determine what is causing the truancy. The caseworker also works with school officials to see if any services can be offered through the district.
