The East Berlin 27th annual garden tour is scheduled for Sunday, July 10. The tour will feature the gardens of Doug and Elaine Harbold, Jay and Corrine Lindquist, and Mike and Jane Rice. The tour is held rain or shine from noon to 5 p.m. Ticket holders may tour the gardens in any order. Each person attending must purchase a ticket.
Each garden offers a unique setting to enjoy and features a special artisan. Enjoy music by harpist Sharon Knowles, the creativity of the Conewago Carvers, and the paintings of the Hanover Art Guild.
Lunch is available for purchase at the East Berlin Area Community Center. You will also find the Dahlia Society selling a variety of bulbs. New this year is the “Make ‘n Take” table. For a small fee you may plant a succulent, make a 4 oz. spritzer of bug repellent using your choice of essential oils, and a mason bee house. A variety of door prizes will be raffled off. One ticket for $1, six tickets for $5, and 12 tickets for $10.
Those interested in attending the tour can purchase a tour book at EBACC or Cashman’s Ace Hardware. You may purchase tickets in advance for $10 or purchase your ticket the day of the tour for $12. Youth 16 and under are admitted for free. The tour book lists all locations, complete with a location description, address, and driving directions. You can purchase tickets in advance online at www.ebacc.org and go to the event page.
The 26th annual 5k will be held on Saturday, July 16. Interested runners can register through a link on Runsignup.com. If you would like to be a sponsor or donate a door prize, please contract Chris at the EBACC Fitness Center at 717-259-0149.
Our annual Christmas in July sale will be held in the gymnasium July 21-23. Be sure to stop in and pick up some Christmas decorations and gifts early. The sale will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon. All items are priced individually.
Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held Friday, July 22 at 11 a.m. To reserve your seat, go to www.ebacc.org and go to the event page.
The Indoor Yard Sale will be held July 7-9; Thursday 9 a.m.-6:00 p.m. $10/bag, Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $5/bag, Saturday 8 a.m.-noon pay a minimum $5 donation and fill as many bags as you wish.
Mark your calendar for National Night Out on Aug. 2 at the East Berlin Community Park from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be lots of activities for the kids.
If you have any questions about the above events, feel free to call the EBACC office at 717-259-8848. Keep watching Facebook for updates.
