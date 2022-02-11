Did you know the #1 cause of death in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease? This term encompasses a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease, etc. We will focus on hypertension, one of the significant risk factors for cardiovascular disease but, the good news is it is preventable.
The prevalence of high blood pressure in African-Americans in the U.S. is among the highest globally. More than 40% of non-Hispanic African-American men and women have hypertension. One reason for this increased risk may be a gene that makes them more sensitive to salt. Non-Hispanic blacks (NHB) have significantly higher rates of hypertension compared to non-Hispanic whites (NHW), while Hispanics and non-Hispanic Asians (NHA) have lower rates than both groups. Causes of ethnic/racial inequalities are multifactorial, but substandard insurance coverage and poor healthcare access are primary determinants of disparities associated with poor hypertension control. Implementing health care policies at the state and national levels to address these issues will be essential to reduce these disparities.
Genes can play a role, but, as they say, “Genes load the gun, but environment pulls the trigger.’ This means that even though you may be born with certain genes that put you at risk for developing HTN, you can change its expression by controlling your environment, including lifestyle, etc.
If you are at risk for developing hypertension or have been diagnosed with it, you may want to invest in a home blood pressure monitor. Find one that is validated. Check the website validatebp.org.
Reducing salt intake to less than 2,300mg /day and ideally to 1500mg /day, even for kids 14 years and older, is recommended. Also, avoid processed foods as sodium is used as a preservative in most of them.
All types of exercise have been shown to reduce blood pressure. Aim for standing for at least half your day. Walking 10,000 steps a day is a good goal. Other endurance exercises like cycling and also strength training are beneficial.
Meditation and Deep breathing are two incredibly effective strategies that can be used daily to lower blood pressure.
Poor quality sleep and short sleep duration increase the risk of high blood pressure. Sleep apnea is another cause. Aim for at least seven hours of high-quality sleep.
Heavy drinking is responsible for about 8% of all cases of hypertension in the U.S. Alcohol also impacts Triglyceride levels and creases blood sugar imbalances. Therefore, avoiding alcohol entirely may be the best option if you have a diagnosis of hypertension or are at high risk for developing it.
The cadmium in tobacco can increase the risk of hypertension, so it is highly recommended to quit tobacco use to reduce our risk of developing high blood pressure.
While heart disease is still the No. 1 killer in the United States and worldwide, death rates have decreased significantly. Earlier and better treatment of high blood pressure has played a key role in that decrease. I hope the recommendations in this article have empowered you to take charge of your health and implement them in your life so that you may reduce your risk of developing hypertension and heart disease.
