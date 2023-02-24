I began my first week as interim chief executive officer (CEO) at the YWCA, buoyed by good wishes from so many members of the community. Stability, optimism, and transparency were my key words. My goal is to pave the way to success for the new CEO.

I’m starting my second week with some extra motivation after reading Mr. Hartman’s piece in Saturday’s Gettysburg Times. While I can appreciate his concern for the YW, it seems he may have been swept up in the swirling winds of rumors, hints, and allegations that have surrounded our recent changes here. I don’t care to address particular items in this space, but instead will say that, yes, there are some things to fix.

Nancy Lilley is the interim chief executive officer and advocacy director at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

