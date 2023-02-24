I began my first week as interim chief executive officer (CEO) at the YWCA, buoyed by good wishes from so many members of the community. Stability, optimism, and transparency were my key words. My goal is to pave the way to success for the new CEO.
I’m starting my second week with some extra motivation after reading Mr. Hartman’s piece in Saturday’s Gettysburg Times. While I can appreciate his concern for the YW, it seems he may have been swept up in the swirling winds of rumors, hints, and allegations that have surrounded our recent changes here. I don’t care to address particular items in this space, but instead will say that, yes, there are some things to fix.
One of my chief characteristics, or so I am told, is my openness. I’m not often blunt or confrontational; I try to find a simple way to say things if possible. I try and understand things at a basic level. I was a teacher for many years.
In addition to my key words, we share the over-arching goal of YWCA USA: We are on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. While that mission statement might sound a bit esoteric and idealistic, I can tell you that we live out that creed by providing a genuinely diverse community center, the largest daycare facility in Adams County, its only community swimming pool, and a steady flow of social justice educational opportunities. It’s what we’ve been doing at 909 Fairfield Road for over 40 years. Our ongoing challenge is making those things accessible to as many people as possible.
After a week of financial meetings, I can say that phrases such as “financially stable” and “fiscally responsible” were applied by the sources I consulted, both internally and externally, relative to the standing and operation of the YWCA. Still, we have some riddles to solve. They were present before the pandemic, through those darkest days, and now through staffing changes and challenges. These are the same problems that virtually all large non-profit organizations face. I have complete confidence in our financial director, financial team, Board of Directors, and our external auditing process.
The tremendous financial community support we have received, including the generosity of the recent Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree, is, as always, of great benefit to our organization. Likewise, we are ever grateful for our many private benefactors, supporters, and members. Rest assured that all funds are applied and invested as earmarked.
The fact that the YWCA is a topic of local discussion and its current status warranted a prominent editorial opinion is a testament to our place in this community. We should choose to be honored and humbled by that – and motivated. We’ve got internal and external repairs to make; communication to re-establish. Those efforts are under way.
My email address is nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org, and my phone number is 717-334-9171, ext. 115. I’m in many meetings these days, but if you can catch me, I’d welcome the chance to speak with you.
Nancy Lilley is the interim chief executive officer and advocacy director at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
