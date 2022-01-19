At HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, we are taking the road less traveled to do what is right for the communities we serve. We proudly offer support to our students and underrepresented communities by widening participation and providing opportunities for learning, connection and service.

Navigating and pushing through the COVID-19 and racial pandemics, coupled with civil unrest and political polarism, has made it challenging for all students to make connections, find affinity and build community. This is particularly true for men of color pursuing postsecondary education.

Olajiwon K. McCadney is executive director of diversity studies, intercultural student success and strategic partnerships at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. Armenta Early Hinton, Ph.D., is vice president of inclusion, diversity and belonging and Title IX coordinator.

