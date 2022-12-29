“tWitch” Boss is gone entirely too soon. Many are still trying to process this famous American dancer and producer’s life was cut short by suicide. You may know him as a co-host on the former Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was magnanimous and lit up any room he was in, similar to the way in which Robin Williams did as well. He was another man the world lost too soon due to suicide. There are not always warning signs that someone is considering suicide because some people keep their feelings hidden. For example, anger and aggression in men can be caused by depression. Seasonal affective disorder can impact some people during late fall or early winter. Everyone is different.
Let’s discuss some possible warning signs of suicide so that you are aware of what to watch for in yourself or others. Mood swings and talking about not having a reason to live are signs that someone could be suffering from sadness. People may also give away personal items suddenly. Other possible behaviors include social isolation from loved ones, increased alcohol or drug use, reckless actions, and sleeping too much or too little. Having experienced a recent loss or lived through childhood abuse are also risk factors.
Author Matthew Kelly states in his book, “The Rhythm of Life,” “the suicide rate among teens and young adults has increased by 5,000 percent in the last fifty years.” That is an alarming rate near epidemic proportions. It is important to talk openly with those around us so that we can offer support. I urge you to post “9-8-8” in your house.
What is “9-8-8”? It’s a helpful resource to familiarize yourself with. It is a suicide and crisis lifeline. It is free, confidential and available to call at any time. Trained counselors who speak English or Spanish are available to talk. Veterans and service members may push “1” after “9-8-8” if they would like to be connected to the Veterans Crisis Line. 9-8-8 serves to help people who are having emotional distress, thoughts of suicide or experiencing a substance use crisis.
Help is available. There are various types of counseling and therapy available such as eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) that can help people who have post-traumatic stress or depression. There is no need to suffer in silence. You can learn about additional resources and supports through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) as well. The local number is 717-848-3784. May the new year find you peace and good health!
Amy Boyer Thomas works in health care and education.
