“tWitch” Boss is gone entirely too soon. Many are still trying to process this famous American dancer and producer’s life was cut short by suicide. You may know him as a co-host on the former Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was magnanimous and lit up any room he was in, similar to the way in which Robin Williams did as well. He was another man the world lost too soon due to suicide. There are not always warning signs that someone is considering suicide because some people keep their feelings hidden. For example, anger and aggression in men can be caused by depression. Seasonal affective disorder can impact some people during late fall or early winter. Everyone is different.

Let’s discuss some possible warning signs of suicide so that you are aware of what to watch for in yourself or others. Mood swings and talking about not having a reason to live are signs that someone could be suffering from sadness. People may also give away personal items suddenly. Other possible behaviors include social isolation from loved ones, increased alcohol or drug use, reckless actions, and sleeping too much or too little. Having experienced a recent loss or lived through childhood abuse are also risk factors.

Amy Boyer Thomas works in health care and education.

