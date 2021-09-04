This fall, during the busy harvest season, you may find yourself sharing the roadway with various forms of farm equipment. America’s rural roadways are often not equipped for accelerated speeds and can present several safety hazards, especially to those in a hurry. Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind that will help prevent incidents on our rural roadways and allow for everyone to make it home safely.
1. Be Prepared: Knowing that this time of year may require you to share the road and take additional time to get where you are going, planning is key. If possible, give yourself extra time to get to your intended destination.
Sarah Klinefelter is a loan officer with AgChoice Farm Credit. AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our Adams and York county customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice and our 104 years of experience, contact us at 717-792-2641 or visit AgChoice.com.
