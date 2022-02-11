As we enjoy the start of the winter Olympics, an increasing problem for the event is finding or creating snow on nearby mountains.
This year Bejing “flooded a dried riverbed, diverted water from a key reservoir that supplies Beijing and resettled hundreds of farmers and their families, all to feed one of the most extensive snow-making operations in the history of the Games,” as reported on Feb. 5 by the New York Times. This foreshadows “the reality of snow sports everywhere as the planet warms,” the NYT reporter.
Most Americans today recognize that human-caused climate change is a threat.
Whether because of a cousin living with increasingly frequent wild-fires, or because of the increasing summer heat in our gardens, we want to keep the problem from worsening. And we can.
Saving Us, by Katherine Hayhoe, is the most recent book studied by the Green Gettysburg book club.
Hayhoe makes the point that limiting climate change isn’t something we do to “save the planet,” we do it to save ourselves. If we made no changes to limit the current warming, in addition to other problems, melting glaciers would cause the flooding of numerous parts of the planet, affecting all nations because of the resulting millions of climate refugees.
Hayhoe addresses the widespread agreement about this issue among scientists, and increasingly among citizens.
She mentions that scientists “have known since the 1850s that carbon dioxide traps heat.
So, they have not been surprised that the planet is overheating, since carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere that “before the dawn of the Industrial Revolution averaged 280 parts per million…now are already more than 420 ppm, a 50 percent jump,” because of human emissions.
And Hayhoe notes that most of us already care about this. Americans surveyed as “alarmed” or “concerned” by the serious threat of global warming in 2020 reached 54%.
And only 7% of our citizens are now “dismissive,” totally rejecting the idea that human-caused climate change is a threat.
The “cautious” and “disengaged,” and “doubtful” make up the rest.
But Hayhoe also notes that the majority who agree on the science are not the only ones who, regardless of scientific specifics, care about something that is affected by our disrupted climate.
Adams County is full of groups that show how many of us care.
Whether you are a golfer, a gardener, a fisherman, a hiker, or a supporter of our county’s tourism industry, your support of many organizations linked to our land and water show your concern.
The local South Mountain Partnership shows how widespread is our determination to preserve this area we call home.
The partnership’s official member businesses, nonprofits, local, state and federal agencies, and academic institutions, are all working to secure a sustainable future. Partners include the Big Hill Ciderworks, Destination Gettysburg, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc., Keystone Trails Association, Penn National Golf Course Community, Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve, Healthy Adams County, Trout Unlimited, Watershed Alliance of Adams County, and 38 more.
Supporting groups like the South Mountain Partnership is one way that we care. Another is to plant a free tree from those given out by the Watershed Alliance each spring.
And individuals and businesses are installing solar pv panels, buying green electricity, and saving money too, with fuel efficient or electric vehicles.
Together, we can do it.
