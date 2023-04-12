In 2020, 857 people died in 774 fatal work zone crashes on American highways. The National Work Zone Memorial is inscribed with more than 1,600 names, honoring people who died in work zones, including work zone workers, motorists, pedestrians, law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and children. Although highway workers are typically among the victims of work zone crashes, the dangers of reckless driving more often affect those behind the wheel and their passengers. According to the Federal Highway Administration, four out of five work zone fatalities were drivers or passengers.

April 17-21 is National Work Zone Awareness Week. The annual campaign encourages safe driving through highway work zones and highlights the deadly dangers of inattention in work areas. The Federal Highway Administration joined state Departments of Transportation and other organizations nationwide to urge drivers to keep highway workers safe as construction activities increase, especially during the spring and summer. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and stay focused while approaching and driving through a work zone.

Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

