In 2020, 857 people died in 774 fatal work zone crashes on American highways. The National Work Zone Memorial is inscribed with more than 1,600 names, honoring people who died in work zones, including work zone workers, motorists, pedestrians, law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and children. Although highway workers are typically among the victims of work zone crashes, the dangers of reckless driving more often affect those behind the wheel and their passengers. According to the Federal Highway Administration, four out of five work zone fatalities were drivers or passengers.
April 17-21 is National Work Zone Awareness Week. The annual campaign encourages safe driving through highway work zones and highlights the deadly dangers of inattention in work areas. The Federal Highway Administration joined state Departments of Transportation and other organizations nationwide to urge drivers to keep highway workers safe as construction activities increase, especially during the spring and summer. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and stay focused while approaching and driving through a work zone.
There shouldn’t have to be such a week; drivers should always be paying full attention to the road ahead and what’s happening around them at all times. Narrow lanes, sudden stops, traffic pattern shifts, and uneven road surfaces require all drivers to stay alert. In addition, drivers of large trucks and buses also deal with blind spots, long stopping distances, and size constraints, which make maneuvering large trucks and buses in work zones particularly challenging.
In fact, large trucks account for nearly one-third of all work zone crashes.
“We all have a role to play when it comes to safely repairing and improving our nation’s roads, bridges, and highways,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “If you are driving and see construction work ahead, and especially workers on the job, please slow down and drive carefully. The men and women fixing our nation’s highways deserve to get to work, do their job, and return home safe and sound after their shift,” she adds.
When approaching a work zone, turn on your headlights. Always slow down; reduced speed limits are often posted in construction zones. Pay attention to signs; work zones are usually marked with signs that indicate lane closures, detours, or other changes to the normal flow of traffic. Pay attention to these signs and follow the instructions provided. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. This will give you enough space to react to any sudden changes in traffic flow. Merge safely; when merging into a construction zone, follow the instructions provided by signs and construction workers. Watch for workers; they may be working close to traffic lanes, so be alert for workers and equipment. Follow any instructions provided by flaggers or other workers. Most importantly, stay alert. Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid distractions such as cell phones or loud music. Keep your eyes on the road at all times and be prepared for sudden changes in traffic flow.
If you’re 50 or over, learn more about safe driving strategies and earn a discount on your auto insurance by attending an AARP Smart Driver (formerly Driver Safety) class. For a class schedule, call 888-227-7669, or visit http://www.AARP.org/drive.
Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
