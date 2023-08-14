When people contact our office about available services or with questions about programs, we do most of the talking. Likewise, when we go out to speak about our services or staff a table at a health fair event. Now it’s time for us to do some listening.

On May 25, Gov. Shapiro signed an executive order directing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) to evaluate issues facing older adults in Pennsylvania and begin the development of a 10-year Master Plan for Older Adults. This will be a public document that anybody can read that helps guide the Department of Aging (and our local office) over the next 10 years. The plan will help set priorities for new programs and improvements for existing programs. These priority areas will promote the health, well-being, and quality of life for older adults and disabled populations and help to build and maintain an age and disability-friendly commonwealth so that all may live with dignity and independence.

Linda Thompson is the community services director at the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc.

