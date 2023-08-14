When people contact our office about available services or with questions about programs, we do most of the talking. Likewise, when we go out to speak about our services or staff a table at a health fair event. Now it’s time for us to do some listening.
On May 25, Gov. Shapiro signed an executive order directing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) to evaluate issues facing older adults in Pennsylvania and begin the development of a 10-year Master Plan for Older Adults. This will be a public document that anybody can read that helps guide the Department of Aging (and our local office) over the next 10 years. The plan will help set priorities for new programs and improvements for existing programs. These priority areas will promote the health, well-being, and quality of life for older adults and disabled populations and help to build and maintain an age and disability-friendly commonwealth so that all may live with dignity and independence.
PDA is seeking input for this 10-year master plan from people in all parts of Pennsylvania. They have asked each local office to hold a listening session to have a conversation about the important issues that impact older adults and people with disabilities every day and to gather comments from Adams County residents about what should be included in the plan. The thoughts, opinions, and suggestions gathered from local residents and those in other counties will support the development of a master plan that will reflect the needs and preferences of those living in our communities.
The listening session hosted by the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. in the conference room of the Destination Gettysburg office, located at 1560 Fairfield Road in Gettysburg. Stakeholders, older adults and people living with disabilities, families, caregivers, and community leaders are invited to come and share what is most important for the future, and we will listen. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input, which will be passed along to the Department of Aging.
ACOFA has invited past Director Steve Niebler to help staff facilitate this session. We’re grateful to Steve for coming out of retirement to emcee this event and to the staff at Destination Gettysburg for giving us the space to offer it.
Seating will be limited, and we’re asking those interested in attending to RSVP by calling ACOFA at 717-334-9296, 1-800-548-3240 or emailing inquiry@acofa.org with “RSVP” or “Listening Session” in the subject line. If it becomes necessary to schedule a second session, we will be delighted to do that. If you have questions or would like more information, please get in touch with ACOFA and ask for Linda or Lynn. Individuals who cannot attend can still provide input by emailing AgingPlan@pa.gov or by mail to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
Finally, we are thrilled to introduce some new staff and staff who have accepted new positions at our office. Lynn Deardorff, who has served our consumers for 10 years as a care manager and protective services worker and leader of our Dementia Friends initiatives and Caregiver Support Group, has taken the lead as our new executive director. Rhonda Shupp comes to us as fiscal manager, and Rebecca Fritz has joined our staff as a care manager and protective services worker. All have a wealth of experience and stellar personalities. We’re so pleased to welcome them to our ACOFA family.
Linda Thompson is the community services director at the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc.
