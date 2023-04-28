Have you ever been to a YWCA? Specifically, have you ever been to the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County? Well, I have explored YW’s in other locations and have been a member of the Gettysburg YW for about 15 years. I am proud of what we have here in our hometown.

As a fitness nut, I seek workout opportunities wherever possible. When traveling, unless the goal is to enjoy outdoor activities, I can’t imagine staying at a hotel without at least a treadmill or access to a nearby gym, such as a Y. In my experience, the nearby Y gym inevitably ended up being a YMCA. So, I will ask again, have YOU ever been to the YWCA of Gettysburg of Adams County? If not, you may be surprised.

A longtime member who can be found at the YWCA most any day, Lisa Wolkind was most recently an enthusiastic contestant in the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars program.

