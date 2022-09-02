The concept of synchronicity was first introduced by analytical psychologist Carl Jung, probably sometime in the 1920s. A quick Wikipedia scan tells us that Jung developed the theory of synchronicity as a hypothetical non-causal principle serving as the intersubjective or philosophically objective connection between seemingly meaningful coincidences.
That’s some dense stuff right there – and we haven’t even gotten into causality, acausal parallelism and the like.
To me, synchronicity, or “Synchronicity,” is the classic 1983 album by The Police — the one with “Every Breath You Take,” probably their most famous song.
Hard to believe that was nearly 40 years ago, prior to lead vocalist Sting’s long solo career and well before he was briefly a suspect in Only Murders In The Building.
My simplistic version of synchronicity, with apologies to Carl and to Sting, involves multiple things “in sync” and harmonious, to the benefit of many.
On Labor Day morning, such a beneficial convergence will occur at the Adams Commerce Park, site of the Healthy Adams County Free 5K.
The run/walk begins in the shadow of the Wyndham Hotel, which has graciously lent its lot and facilities to the event ever since its inception.
This twice-yearly occurrence (Memorial Day and Labor Day) began in 2015, adopting an idea that Betsy Meyer of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force brought to Gettysburg from her previous home in Houston.
That idea? To offer a 5K (3.1 mile) low-risk, no-experience-necessary, nothing-to-buy, no pressure race.
Betsy quickly and efficiently incorporated the support of many, including the LK5K and even the Gettysburg Beer Runners.
While the Free 5K is still attractive to “newbies” it’s also a favorite of regular racers who especially appreciate the recent addition of electronic timing. Highmark Wholecare recently became a key supporter.
The LK5K, more property the Linda Kranias Memorial 5K, inspired by Stacy Hobbs, is the year-round passion of Lisa Angstadt and her unwavering committee.
This year’s race, the 9th Annual, happens on Nov 12 and benefits local causes, notably the WellSpan Health Adams Cancer Center.
Lisa will be out there on Monday morning, promoting the LK5K, but primarily as a volunteer for the Free 5K, with which she has a long relationship. She’ll lend her expertise to the aforementioned timing of the event. Expect to see other LK5K staffers out on the course, helping out, as they always have.
Likewise, many Beer Runner regulars are likewise Free 5K loyalists.
They will be sprinkled about – running, walking, volunteering.
The YWCA will be there, as we’ve been a proud supporter of the Free 5K since the very first one.
We’ll have a small table set up, where we’ll be delighted to tell you more about our own upcoming CommUnity Spirit 10-Miler and the many other things we’ve got going on.
We’ve even got some stuff to give away.
Whether it’s accidental, on purpose, accidentally on purpose, coincidental, or some variation on synchronicity, these groups share a common commitment to good health – your good health.
Call it what you will – it’s a marvelous thing.
P.S. You can still register for the run/walk. Google Gettysburg Labor Day 5K.
Come on out. You’ll enjoy every step you take!
Mark Purdy is the coordinator of communications and events at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.