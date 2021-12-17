This past year, as a part of our Stand Against Racism campaign, YWCA focused on addressing racism as a public health crisis. This theme was especially pertinent as our nation continues to face the intersecting public health crises of COVID-19 and racism.
Public health is the wellness of communities, public systems, and the public at large. Unfortunately, racism is embedded and causes structural racism in all our public systems, including our health, education, legal, incarceration, and religious systems. The fact that one’s race or ethnicity can predict higher rates of transmission and deaths from COVID-19, higher rates of suicide completion, lower life expectancy, or success in the educational system, are examples of structural racism at work. Racism is a public health crisis because public systems are not designed to take care of people equally or equitably. In every public system, especially in mental health care, the needs of minorities are underserved.
