I’m a mother of two, by choice. My kids are teenagers, but I remember that during both pregnancies I couldn’t go anywhere without feeling surrounded by a disproportionate number of women who were also pregnant. Pregnancy was not easy for me, even with support from family and financial stability, so noticing these other women was a comfort. We would seek each other out, make eye contact, and smile. Pregnancy radar.
After the kids were born, I noticed women with children the same ages as mine. I would see them in the grocery store; 3-year-olds throwing fits over riding in the cart, not riding in the cart, wanting a toy, or being too tired/hungry/thirsty. These small versions of ourselves forced us to dive to depths of patience we didn’t know we had. During these times, shared glances between mothers said, “Hang in there, Mama. We’ve all been there.” Toddler radar.
Fast forward a few more years, and my radar developed in an unexpected way. Following two thyroid cancer surgeries, I noticed an inordinate number of people I met with faded scars at the base of their necks. In these cases, the eye contact said, “Hang in there, friend. Behind your smiley-face scar there is pain, but there is also an appreciation for life few things teach you so forcefully.” Cancer radar.
Whatever phase of life we are in, the thoughts that consume us become obvious characteristics of people around us sharing a common experience. Our radar is honed to whatever occupies our lives.
In this time that can feel so heavy and divisive, I think it is important to actively cultivate peace. What if the thoughts that consumed our days were aimed at finding connections with people, with nature, with creativity? Could that become healing radar?
Not everyone has children. Not everyone has had cancer. We all have unique experiences that shape us differently. But most people share a desire to find peace, happiness, and connection.
Last week, I spent an afternoon at Gettysburg Daylilies and Peafowl, the home of Charlie and Anne Gomer. They open their home Thursday through Sunday throughout July for tours of their beautiful gardens. On June 28, they hosted a paint night for the Adams County Arts Council, where I joined 15 lovely people to learn how to paint daylilies. It was a beautiful break from an otherwise chaotic day and the heaviness of recent news headlines.
As we move into the heart of the summer, I invite you to focus your attention on cultivating peace and connection. Participating in the arts is a great place to start. ACAC has offerings for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect and try something new. It’s not too late to register the kids for camps in pottery, drawing, painting, or photography. But trying new things and re-focusing creative energy isn’t just for kids; cultivating a childlike curiosity and a sense of wonder makes us happier, more empathetic adults. So check out our adult classes in glass blowing, pottery, culinary arts, painting, and jewelry. Visit our galleries and appreciate the work of artists who live in your neighborhood. And if you really want to hone your radar for building empathy and connecting with your neighbors, get involved with The People Project 2022. There’s something for all of us. Happiness radar.
Lisa Cadigan is executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-5006; email, aa@adamsarts.org; www.adamsarts.org. The arts council’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.