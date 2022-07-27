I’m a mother of two, by choice. My kids are teenagers, but I remember that during both pregnancies I couldn’t go anywhere without feeling surrounded by a disproportionate number of women who were also pregnant. Pregnancy was not easy for me, even with support from family and financial stability, so noticing these other women was a comfort. We would seek each other out, make eye contact, and smile. Pregnancy radar.

After the kids were born, I noticed women with children the same ages as mine. I would see them in the grocery store; 3-year-olds throwing fits over riding in the cart, not riding in the cart, wanting a toy, or being too tired/hungry/thirsty. These small versions of ourselves forced us to dive to depths of patience we didn’t know we had. During these times, shared glances between mothers said, “Hang in there, Mama. We’ve all been there.” Toddler radar.

Lisa Cadigan is executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-5006; email, aa@adamsarts.org; www.adamsarts.org. The arts council’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.

