Now that the sun is shining (most days) and the temperatures are warm, it is the perfect opportunity to get outside and volunteer to help our community! Apply some sunscreen, grab your sunglasses and join in on one or more community events happening soon in Adams County.
Although summer break has just started for the kids, the United Way of Adams County is already thinking ahead to August when it’s time to go back to school. The United Way’s annual Back to School Supply Drive is collecting donations at several locations from now until July 31. The following supplies are needed: #2 pencils, 1-inch binders, backpacks (all ages), college and wide ruled spiral notebooks, composition books (college and wide ruled), black dry-erase markers, broad and fine-tip markers, mechanical pencils, highlighters, blunt and pointed-tip scissors, 18-count colored pencils, 24-count crayons, glue sticks, ink pens (blue/black/red), rulers, bottled glue, white-out tape, pencil boxes/pouches, pink erasers, pencil-top erasers, pocketed folders, headphones, and personal hand sanitizers. Item donations can be dropped off at the UWAC offices at 123 Buford Ave. in Gettysburg or at one of the listed locations. For a full list of collection sites and more information on the supply drive, visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/UWADAMSCO or check our website at uwadams.org. Don’t want to donate items? We also accept monetary donations toward the purchase of supplies – look for a link online to help with a cash/credit card donation. Volunteer opportunities will be available to help sort and prepare supplies to distribute in August – contact us to learn how you can help by calling UWAC at 717-334-5809 or fill out a volunteer form at uwadams.org.
The 61st Annual Drive-Thru Chicken Barbecue and Car Show will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. until all are sold out at Cross Keys Village–The Brethren Home Community. Each dinner is $11 and includes a half-chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Visit crosskeysvillage.org/chicken to pre-order yours before Aug. 5. Drive-through pickup will be located in the Nicarry Meeting House parking lot, which is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance. After you pick up your meal, be sure to check out the classic car show in the next parking lot on Village Drive. Proceeds from this event benefit the Good Samaritan Fund, which assists residents who have outlived their financial resources.
WellSpan Health at Gettysburg Hospital is seeking volunteers who can help elevate the environment of hope, healing and compassion for patients and their families. If your calling is to make a difference and you possess a cheerful, pleasant attitude, then consider volunteering at one of WellSpan Health’s locations. This role includes a variety of meaningful assignments with flexible scheduling options. To learn more, visit wellspan.org/volunteer to complete a volunteer application or contact Laurie Woods, volunteer engagement regional director at 717-338-3233.
Stay tuned for ongoing opportunities to volunteer your time, talent and treasure right here in Adams County. As a volunteer, you may not necessarily have the time, but you will have the heart to help and feel good about helping to make a difference. A collective ‘thank you’ goes out to all who have helped our community achieve great things and Live United.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.