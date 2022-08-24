When you invest your time and talent toward a cause that you are passionate about, you help create a stronger community while doing what you love. Lasting change is only achieved when we take action, and we have a variety of needed volunteer opportunities available in Adams County. Here are some of the upcoming volunteer needs:

United Way of Adams County will be teaming up with the Gettysburg Times again for the 16th annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive. Donations of non-perishable food items along with basic necessities will be collected at various locations around the county beginning in September up through the end of October. The collected items are distributed to 20 different local agencies in November – as we see food costs continue to increase, please consider contributing if you have the ability. Together, we can help overcome food insecurities that exist in our area. This program will need help from numerous volunteers. There will be more information to come, visit the United Way’s Facebook page for updates on details. And mark your calendar for ACNB’s Shred Day on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at their Corporate Operations Center at 100 V-Twin Drive. Bring your old documents to shred and a donation for Bag the Bounty (food item or monetary gift). To set up your appointment, call 717-334-3161 by Sept. 13.

Laura McMahon is the executive director of the United Way of Adams County. Contact her at 717-334-5809 or email Lmcmahon@uwadams.org.

