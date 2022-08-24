When you invest your time and talent toward a cause that you are passionate about, you help create a stronger community while doing what you love. Lasting change is only achieved when we take action, and we have a variety of needed volunteer opportunities available in Adams County. Here are some of the upcoming volunteer needs:
United Way of Adams County will be teaming up with the Gettysburg Times again for the 16th annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive. Donations of non-perishable food items along with basic necessities will be collected at various locations around the county beginning in September up through the end of October. The collected items are distributed to 20 different local agencies in November – as we see food costs continue to increase, please consider contributing if you have the ability. Together, we can help overcome food insecurities that exist in our area. This program will need help from numerous volunteers. There will be more information to come, visit the United Way’s Facebook page for updates on details. And mark your calendar for ACNB’s Shred Day on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at their Corporate Operations Center at 100 V-Twin Drive. Bring your old documents to shred and a donation for Bag the Bounty (food item or monetary gift). To set up your appointment, call 717-334-3161 by Sept. 13.
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles for the 1st CommUnity 10-Miler on Oct. 30. Please email nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org for more information or to sign up to help. Volunteers who are interested in joining the Gettysburg Community Theatre’s tech crew in downtown Gettysburg near Lincoln Square are needed for their productions throughout the year. The tech crew works with stage lighting, sound, sets, props, costumes and more. Volunteers will be trained by the theatre’s staff members. Hours are usually dependent upon the task but can be flexible. This is a great opportunity for youth and teens age 13 and older to earn community service hours for school or clubs. Interested individuals should email chad@gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org to get involved.
The National Riding Stables Horse Rescue would like to thank the community for supporting their fundraising efforts! Please stop and check them out at the 2022 Heritage Festival on Sept. 18 at the Gettysburg Rec Park. Anyone who is interested in employment and/or volunteer opportunities, please call 717-334-5100. Check out their website at https://nationalridingstables.org to learn more about the rescue or sponsor a horse in need.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital is seeking individuals interested in elevating an environment of hope, healing and compassion to patients and their families. If you want to make a difference by giving back, please consider joining the volunteer team at one of WellSpan Health’s locations. They have a variety of meaningful assignments available, such as greeters, hospital attendants and patient aide assignments, all with flexible schedules. To learn more, visit https://www.wellspan.org/volunteer and complete the online volunteer application or contact Laurie Woods, volunteer engagement regional director at 717-338-3233 to discuss your interests.
Volunteer opportunities are abundant and plentiful in our community. Doing good deeds is good for you along with your neighbors in need. Get involved and discover your passion for helping.
Laura McMahon is the executive director of the United Way of Adams County. Contact her at 717-334-5809 or email Lmcmahon@uwadams.org.
