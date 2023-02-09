I’m just going to come out and say it: the world needs fewer annual reports. No disrespect to anyone whose business depends on annual reports; they definitely fulfill a function for many successful businesses. But personally, who among us gets excited to sit down and read an annual report?

That’s why as our organization, Adams Economic Alliance, thought about putting together a report, we stretched the concept.

Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, see http://www.adamsalliance.org or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (http://www.Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.