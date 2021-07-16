The 2019-2020 school year was unlike any other, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across America, schoolchildren’s routines were turned upside down. The majority of the past school year was spent online and at-home and all or most after-school programs and sporting events were cancelled. Join us and give our local children a much-needed positive start to the 2021-2022 school year through our Back to School Supply Drive.
This year’s Back to School Supply Drive will run from June 28 to Aug. 8. This year, donations can be dropped off at United Way of Adams County, 123 Buford Ave., Gettysburg; S.C.C.A.P., 153 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg; ACNB Bank offices with lobbies in Adams-Hanover area; Gettysburg Times, 1570 Fairfield Road; Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium, 6019 Chambersburg Road, Orrtanna; Adams-Hanover area libraries, Biglerville, East Berlin, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Carroll Valley and New Oxford; Littlestown Police Department, 41 S. Columbus Ave., Littlestown; YWCA of Gettysburg-Adams County, 909 Fairfield Road; and Hollabaugh Bros. Inc, 545 Carlisle Road Biglerville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.