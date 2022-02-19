Pennsylvania Recycled Devices Act of 2010 prevents certain types of electronic devices, the commonwealth calls them covered devices, from being placed in the regular trash and must be recycled.
The borough negotiated its earlier hauler contract (IESI) with such events provided at no additional cost to residents. Gettysburg’s Covered Device drop off will be on March 19 at the Public Works Building, 457 W. Middle St. After that date, the events will be held by our newly-contracted hauler, and details will be released closer to that time.
Fifteen minute time windows will be assigned in order to keep the traffic flow moving. You may register on the borough website, www.gettysburgpa.gov, or you may also pre-register by calling 717-337-0724 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Proof that you are a Waste Connections Inc. customer may be required by verifying your customer account number, and you will be asked what items you will be bringing.
You must list the covered devices you will be dropping off at the collection site, select a drop-off time, and are expected to arrive within your selected drop-off window. Items accepted are TVs, and any device related to a computer (peripheral devices). Further questions can be directed to the number shown above.
The borough’s Recycling Committee is pleased to be a sponsor of the Adams County Arts Council’s students recyclable art contest again this year. Call 717-334-5006 for details, as all public, private, and homeschoolers are welcome to compete for cash prizes. Louise Garvarick, avid recycler, has been hard at work creating prize ribbons from Freuling coffee pods and other recyclable materials. They are beautiful. Thanks, Louise.
I was again this week asked about recycling batteries, so I remind everyone that batteries manufactured after May 13, 1996, are mercury free and can be safely placed in the regular trash. Batteries made before that date may be taken to Battery Warehouse or Lowes in Hanover for recycling.
A preliminary meeting with the borough’s next contracted trash hauler has caused me to be optimistic. They seemed not only interested in maintaining our current list of acceptable recyclable materials, but in perhaps adding to that list. I will keep you posted via this article and the borough website.
As the borough progressed through hauler contract negotiations, several people remarked on the importance of keeping glass as a required recycling material for Gettysburg. This has been done, though it is a proven money loss for haulers, and many neighboring municipalities find themselves on their own if they choose to recycle glass. We are fortunate Borough Manager Charles Gable included this material in the contract negotiations.
Last, in answer to readers’ questions, empty coffee cans can be recycled, as can well-rinsed yogurt cups. Coffee-maker K-Pods, however, cannot. In next month’s article, I will describe the change-over procedures for the borough’s new trash-hauling contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.