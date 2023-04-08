Land is an asset that generally holds value and appreciates over time. Once you’ve made the decision to invest in some space of your own, do you know how to take the next step? Should you pay cash or finance?

Paying cash for raw land is a great way to be competitive with your offer and save money in the long term. The benefits of an all-cash purchase include a potentially quicker closing, a seller more likely to accept your no financing contingent cash offer and no delays waiting on appraisers, attorneys, lenders, etc. You may still wish to engage with a professional to ensure accurate property boundaries, and that the property is free of liens and easements. When the transaction is complete, you will own your land free and clear.

Kacie Kintner is a Farm Credit home and land lending manager.

