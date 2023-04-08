Land is an asset that generally holds value and appreciates over time. Once you’ve made the decision to invest in some space of your own, do you know how to take the next step? Should you pay cash or finance?
Paying cash for raw land is a great way to be competitive with your offer and save money in the long term. The benefits of an all-cash purchase include a potentially quicker closing, a seller more likely to accept your no financing contingent cash offer and no delays waiting on appraisers, attorneys, lenders, etc. You may still wish to engage with a professional to ensure accurate property boundaries, and that the property is free of liens and easements. When the transaction is complete, you will own your land free and clear.
But even if you have cash on hand to make the purchase, is that always the best idea? Here are three important items to take into consideration when making this decision:
1. Maintain your liquidity. Purchasing land requires a huge capital investment. Once the cash is spent, you lose your ability to act quickly on future needs and investment opportunities. Liquidity is how quickly your assets can be converted to cash. You can sell stocks and bonds quickly to generate cash; land is not as easy to liquidate in a hurry.
2. Conserve your buying power. What is your goal? If you know you will only ever buy this one tract of land, then using more cash could be the best option. However, if you are open to purchasing additional tracts down the road, consider financing to maintain liquidity. Land doesn’t sell often, so when it does, you want to be ready to buy. The best way to invest wisely is to have the cash you need to pull the trigger quickly, or else you could miss out on a good investment.
3. Save cash for improvements. If your plan is to build a cabin, barn, pond, or make other significant improvements to the land after your purchase, be careful not to spend all your cash up front. Developing a long-term capital investment plan could make financing easier for you to do more with your land because you borrowed funds and have cash on hand.
When considering whether to pay cash or finance your land purchase, remember that each person and situation is different. Give us a call at 888-339-3334 or visit http://www.horizonfc.com when you’re ready to invest; our team of lending experts is ready to meet with you.
Kacie Kintner is a Farm Credit home and land lending manager.
