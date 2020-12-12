When he was first inaugurated on Jan. 20, 1953, Dwight Eisenhower became the first Republican to live in the White House since Herbert Hoover left office 20 years earlier. That transfer of power between two men who differed in many ways, and opposed each other on may topics, was orderly, peaceful, and a reaffirmation of the vision of the Founding Fathers. Theirs was a model that demonstrated clearly that differences need not divide, and disagreement need not disable.
As 1953 opened, the Great Depression and World War II were in the past. A conflict in Korea and the growing threat of polio were in the present. Unrest was escalating in Indochina, fears over the spread of communism were growing, and many issues associated with racial and gender inequality were but a few of the stark silhouettes on the horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.