Have you ever had a dream? Not one of those you have in the middle of the night when you’re standing naked in front of a class. I’m talking about a goal, desire, or drive that seems so out of reach that we classify it with the same word as those crazy visions we have while sleeping.
As a kid, I had a dream of becoming a pilot. Looking up at the puffy white clouds against an iridescent blue sky, I wanted nothing more than to be one of those little dots flying amongst them. When I asked my parents how I could achieve that dream, they said the only way they knew how was to join the Air Force. My parents weren’t thrilled at the idea of me joining the Air Force with the war in the Middle East still going strong back then and begged me to go to college instead. Reluctantly, I agreed. Thirteen years later, I still look up at the sky and dream of what could have been.
Recently, I learned that they have pilot schools to teach civilians how to become commercial pilots without joining the Air Force. I had no idea, and I’ve been kicking myself every day since I found out. But every dream is worth chasing, no matter how delayed, and I’m excited to announce that I’ll be starting the path toward mine come August this year.
My dream may be important to me, but it’s a pathetically small dream compared to others. The YWCA’s goals of empowering women and eliminating racism are dreams that are much more inspiring and worthy of writing about. Think of those bright young women in the past who dreamed of women getting the right to vote, fighting for women to enter the workforce and get equal pay, and working towards the equal inclusion of all races and ethnicities. Those were the real dreamers, the real pioneers of working towards something that seemed so completely out of reach in the not-too-distant past. And we are incredibly fortunate that many of those women are still members of our YWCA, who continue to dream of new ways to empower women and eliminate racism.
Discrimination may not be as overt as it was when the YWCA was founded, but it continues to strive toward complete equality for everyone. That dream is truly worth pursuing, and it makes me proud of every moment I’ve spent working for the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
Just because I’ll be taking a step towards my own personal dream doesn’t mean I’ll ever stop supporting the YWCA’s dreams too. I’ll continue to donate my money and time towards achieving those overarching goals of empowering women and eliminating racism.
Whatever your dream might be, never be afraid to pursue it. Every major change is spawned from a dream. Sometimes that dream is personal; sometimes, it’s small; sometimes, it’s abstract; and sometimes, it’s unimaginably big. But just like all the people that have supported the YWCA’s dreams, you’ll always find someone to support yours too. So, from one dreamer to another: good luck.
Ian LeVee is the director of membership and IT at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
