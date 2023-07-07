Have you ever had a dream? Not one of those you have in the middle of the night when you’re standing naked in front of a class. I’m talking about a goal, desire, or drive that seems so out of reach that we classify it with the same word as those crazy visions we have while sleeping.

As a kid, I had a dream of becoming a pilot. Looking up at the puffy white clouds against an iridescent blue sky, I wanted nothing more than to be one of those little dots flying amongst them. When I asked my parents how I could achieve that dream, they said the only way they knew how was to join the Air Force. My parents weren’t thrilled at the idea of me joining the Air Force with the war in the Middle East still going strong back then and begged me to go to college instead. Reluctantly, I agreed. Thirteen years later, I still look up at the sky and dream of what could have been.

Ian LeVee is the director of membership and IT at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

