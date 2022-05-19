The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute recognizes May as High Blood Pressure Month. So what better time to discuss controlling your blood pressure than now.
As we continue to age, The American Heart Association (www.heart.org) encourages everyone to monitor their heart health. It is extremely important for all of us to know our blood pressure numbers and to track them on a regular basis. The reason for this is that high blood pressure typically develops over many years, affects nearly everyone eventually, and is easily detected and controlled.
So, what exactly is blood pressure? It is determined by the amount of blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance to blood flow in your arteries. Each time the heart beats, it pumps out blood into the arteries. Your blood pressure is at its highest when the heart beats, pumping the blood. This is called systolic pressure (the top number). When the heart is at rest, between beats, your blood pressure falls. This is the diastolic pressure (the bottom number). It is the lowest when you sleep and rises as you awake. It can also rise when you are excited, nervous, or active. For most of your waking hours, your pressure stays pretty much the same when you are sitting or standing still. That level should be lower than 120/80. When the level stays elevated, 140/90 or higher, you have high blood pressure. This means your heart works harder and your chances of a stroke, heart attack, and kidney problems are greater.
The risk factors for uncontrollable high blood pressure are age, sex (high blood pressure is more common in men until women go through menopause), race, and family history. Controllable risk factors include being overweight, inactivity, using tobacco, high sodium diet, too much alcohol, and certain chronic conditions such as high cholesterol, diabetes, kidney disease and sleep apnea.
Complications from high blood pressure can include damage to the arteries which can lead to a heart attack, stroke, eye and kidney damage and even an aneurysm which can be life threatening if it ruptures.
By seeing your doctor on a regular basis and following their instructions regarding diet and medications, you can help control your blood pressure. Eating a healthy diet with emphasis on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy food can also help. Also, cut back on your sodium intake. Read the labels of the food you purchase and keep your sodium intake no more than 1,500 mg daily. It is important to maintain a healthy weight and include physical activity in your daily routine.
High blood pressure is often called the silent killer because it normally doesn’t have any symptoms. That’s why it’s so important to have your pressure checked on a regular basis. You can purchase home blood pressure monitors at any pharmacy or store that carries home health monitoring devices.
To learn more about monitoring your blood pressure and more information on keeping your heart healthy, visit www.heart.org
For more information about services offered by SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, call 800-840-9081 or visit our website at www.spiritrustlutheranhomecare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.