Spring is a great time to improve your and your furry companion’s fitness. Exercise has so many benefits for both humans and pets alike. We have a problem with pet obesity in the U.S. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 59% of pets in the U.S. are obese. Overweight owners are more likely to have overweight pets due to their lifestyle. Obesity is a serious problem with pets and contributes to arthritis, muscle injuries, cancer, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, along with lung, heart, and kidney disease. Regular veterinary checkups are essential. Your veterinarian can accurately evaluate your pet’s health and weight and detect any underlying medical conditions contributing to excessive weight gain or loss. It’s helpful to use a measuring cup for pet food to track how much food your pet gets at each meal. Remember that the feeding guide on the packaging may need to be revised for your pet. You and your veterinarian should make that determination. If you will use treats or kibble at other times throughout the day, make sure to factor that into the total amount you feed. Even if you provide the correct amount of food, those treats, and extra kibble can add up quickly. It’s hard to resist pleading eyes watching you eat your meal, but your pet’s health depends upon it. Not to mention, at the very least, many table foods can cause digestive upset and, in the worst case, can be poisonous.
In addition to physical health, our pets’ mental health is important. Pets that don’t get enough mental stimulation are prone to restlessness, destructive behaviors such as chewing, digging, and scratching, overreaction to outside stimuli, and even depression. Too many people think that simply leaving their dog outdoors in a fenced-in yard provides enough stimulation and exercise. However, this is untrue and often results in negative behaviors like excessive barking, digging, fence fighting, and even escape. Why not throw a frisbee, ball, or run around the yard with them? Exercise and play strengthen the bond between you and your pet. Even fenced dogs like to explore the world beyond, and walks provide physical and mental stimulation for everyone. Cats sometimes enjoy walking on leashes or riding in cat strollers. If the weather is not cooperating, hide and seek with kibble (or even yourself), food puzzles, and toys are good options. It’s also an excellent opportunity to teach your pet a fun trick. Cats enjoy chasing games that bring out their inner predator. Feathers or other safe toys dangled from a stick are usually a favorite. You can also provide mental stimulation at dinnertime using a slow feeder, kibble release toy, or kibble mat.
Let’s do all we can to ensure happy and healthy pets; they have short enough lives, and we want to enjoy the small amount of time they are with us. Please be sure to check out our Facebook page and website at http://www.adamscountyspca.org for some fun upcoming events.
Pam Curley is the president of the board of directors of Adams County SPCA. She shares her home with five past shelter residents (three dogs and two cats), a leopard gecko, and a supportive husband.
