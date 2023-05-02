Spring is a great time to improve your and your furry companion’s fitness. Exercise has so many benefits for both humans and pets alike. We have a problem with pet obesity in the U.S. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 59% of pets in the U.S. are obese. Overweight owners are more likely to have overweight pets due to their lifestyle. Obesity is a serious problem with pets and contributes to arthritis, muscle injuries, cancer, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, along with lung, heart, and kidney disease. Regular veterinary checkups are essential. Your veterinarian can accurately evaluate your pet’s health and weight and detect any underlying medical conditions contributing to excessive weight gain or loss. It’s helpful to use a measuring cup for pet food to track how much food your pet gets at each meal. Remember that the feeding guide on the packaging may need to be revised for your pet. You and your veterinarian should make that determination. If you will use treats or kibble at other times throughout the day, make sure to factor that into the total amount you feed. Even if you provide the correct amount of food, those treats, and extra kibble can add up quickly. It’s hard to resist pleading eyes watching you eat your meal, but your pet’s health depends upon it. Not to mention, at the very least, many table foods can cause digestive upset and, in the worst case, can be poisonous.

You can view a list of toxic table food online at https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/people-foods-avoid-feeding-your-pets.

Pam Curley is the president of the board of directors of Adams County SPCA. She shares her home with five past shelter residents (three dogs and two cats), a leopard gecko, and a supportive husband.

