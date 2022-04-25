The descendants of Aquila Thomas, b.1781, and wife, Rachel Redgrave Thomas, b.1780, recently gathered at a Thomas family reunion at The Gettysburg Battlefield Resort.
Aquila and Rachel were married in 1805. One of their five sons, Aquila II was born in 1814 and was the father of Levi Griffith Thomas, b. 1847. In 1872, Levi married Annie E. Wells, b. 1847. Those assembled at the Thomas reunion shared the lineage of Levi and Annie.
The families of two of the sons of Levi and Annie, Barton Kathcart Thomas, b. 1887, and Edmund Wells Thomas, b. 1889, were represented at the recent reunion. Barton married Florence Houghtaling Nichols, b. 1890, and had three children, Edmund Wills b.1918, Helen Nichols, b.1920, and M. Elizabeth Thomas, b. 1923.
The descendants of Edmund W. Thomas, b. 1889 and Esther Branfield Thomas, b.1892 were also at the reunion. Their grandchildren, Edmund W. Thomas III of Philadelphia, Pa., and Beverly Thomas Sontheimer and Christine Thomas Armstrong, both of Gettysburg, were in attendance.
The grandchildren of Barton and Florence present included Richard W. Thomas of Marietta, N.Y.; Christopher L. Weikel of East Greenville, Pa.; Robert T. Randall of Wooster, Ohio; and Mary T. Kraus of East Greenville, Pa.; Christian S. Weikel; Robert T. Weikel of East Greenville, Pa.; and Nicholas T. Randall of Pittsburgh, Pa.; great-grandsons of Barton and Florence also attended. Two great-great-grandchildren from this union were also part of the group, Stella A. Randall and Thomas P. Randall from Pittsburgh, Pa.
The spouses of this Thomas line include Christine Thomas, Bobbie Randall, Chaz Krause, and Annie Randall, who attended. Christine Thomas has been very actively involved in tracing the ancestry of the Thomas family.
An added interest of the group regarded a relation of Florence N. Thomas, Barton’s wife. Her grandfather, James T. Nichols, b. 1838, of Pottstown, Pa., was a drum major and survived the Gettysburg conflict in 1863. Other Civil War veterans from the family lineage who fought at Gettysburg were also remembered, including Edmund Wells who served as part of the 121st PA. Infantry Regiment, Company C who was wounded and survived the battle.
Records reveal that previous Thomas reunions were held in 1908 and 1948. Recollections from an article written in 1908 by Professor Isaac Thomas, b.1884, brother of Barton and Edmund, can be summarized: Reunions are collections of the living to remember the love and kindness of those deceased. A pious devotion to the Almighty lends to strengthen the ties that bind all the Thomas family members.
A future reunion is planned in the future. The advantage of social media will add to the story of Thomas descendants.
Bobbie Randall is married to a Thomas descendant, Robert Thomas Randall, Wooster, Ohio. She may be contacted at bobbierandallrd@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.