The Nicaraguan artist Allan Lindo named his arts cooperative in Gettysburg’s sister city of León using an English phrase, Believe In Art, “because we need to believe art is beyond language, and the language most important here besides Spanish is English. Not just because it’s a language of a powerful country. It’s also a language shared by so many people, for whatever reason, and for people like Nicaraguan artists we need to believe in sharing our art, in saying things with words but also without them, so that everyone can listen to us and can see what we create.”
The sister city relationship between Gettysburg and the Nicaraguan city of León now dates back more than 35 years. One of its most important parts has been the sharing of art to reach across language and culture. Artists from Nicaragua have been on exchange delegations where they have taught classes in Adams County schools, created murals in Gettysburg and taken classes themselves in new techniques. Last year, Project Gettysburg León (PGL) as part of its sister city exchange with León supported the painting of a large-scale mural covering an entire wall of a sports park, just around the corner from the city’s cathedral which was built in 1747 and is a UN World Heritage site. Artists from Adams County have also been to León on several delegations over the years, learning about the painting style known as “primitivista” that is so central to Nicaraguan culture and creating sawdust carpets that are unique to Easter celebrations in León. These carpets use dyed sawdust, flour, tree branches and other natural materials for beautiful works that are created during the day on Good Friday and then destroyed by a procession that walks over them at night, the point being the impermanence of everything in life, even art.
Allan Lindo’s arts cooperative, Believe In Art, now has over 30 students who learn all aspects of drawing and painting, with a focus, but not an exclusive one on primitivista. The primitivista style emphasizes bold colors and landscapes dominated by volcanos, forests and bird life, which are among the defining topographical and natural features of Nicaragua. The style began in the isolated Solintiname Islands in the southern part of Lake Nicaragua, inspired by workshops with the poet and priest Ernesto Cardenal who died in 2020. Although it pre-dated the 1970’s by over a century, primitivista has grown since that time to become an emblematic source of national pride.
PGL provides scholarships for the cooperative’s students and most classes are taught on weekends in León’s Ortiz-Gurdian art museum, with its backdrop of modern sculpture, colonial era paintings, indigenous statuary and modern-day reproductions of work by Warhol, Basquiat and Pollock. It’s a grand mix of styles to absorb while learning from the basics of color, line and perspective how to become your own artist, with your own vision to share. “Believe in art,” Allan Lindo says, “because for young people especially, it’s not just belief but hope. We hope for a good life and in Nicaragua we believe art is the key for that. It’s who we are and who we want to be.”
