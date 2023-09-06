Gettysburg first saw tourism nearly as soon as the Battle of Gettysburg concluded in July 1863. People curious to see where the great battle took place came to Gettysburg, and they’ve been coming ever since.

In the many decades to follow, Gettysburg has become so popular that many call our town the most famous small town in America. Interest in visiting Gettysburg and learning about what happened here draws approximately three million visitors annually. They come as individuals, couples, families, multi-generational families, groups of friends, and as part of bus groups.

Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.