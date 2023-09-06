Gettysburg first saw tourism nearly as soon as the Battle of Gettysburg concluded in July 1863. People curious to see where the great battle took place came to Gettysburg, and they’ve been coming ever since.
In the many decades to follow, Gettysburg has become so popular that many call our town the most famous small town in America. Interest in visiting Gettysburg and learning about what happened here draws approximately three million visitors annually. They come as individuals, couples, families, multi-generational families, groups of friends, and as part of bus groups.
Many of the groups on these motor coaches are grade school and high school students participating in the traditional rite of passage known as the class field trip. Student groups come from near and far across Pennsylvania and the country. I remember making a much shorter trip, boarding a yellow school bus at St. Francis Xavier, and going to the Virginia Monument, where a battlefield guide led our group of eighth-graders across the field, following in the steps of Pickett’s Charge.
Many adult visitors who bring their families to Gettysburg tell us their first visit was as a student on a field trip. Those early visits can spark a lifelong interest in history, specifically Gettysburg. Many years later, they bring their children and pass that interest to the next generation.
Recently, there has been some discussion about the impact of motor coaches visiting Gettysburg and bringing thousands of visitors here. Many of these groups stop at the Gettysburg National Military Park and Visitor Center and take guided battlefield tours. Many more patronize our restaurants, museums, and attractions, shop at the Outlets and our town shops, and stay overnight in our hotels. They spend money in all these establishments, pay to park their buses and pay taxes on everything they purchase.
Gettysburg attracts thousands of bus groups annually. Their visits decreased during COVID-19 but have been on the rise since 2021. There has been a significant rebound in bus group visits in 2023, and tour operators tell us they expect a full recovery in 2024. Tourism generated over $750 million in Adams County annually before the pandemic (it was back up to $630 million in 2021), and these groups contribute significantly to this spending.
Probably due to this rebound in motor coach group visitation, how to manage bus parking in Gettysburg Borough has become a topic of discussion. Our streets are narrow, so when buses temporarily stop to drop off and pick up passengers, this can cause some inconveniences to motorists. Gettysburg Borough Council is working on a pilot parking program to help manage where buses can park, load, and unload passengers. A program that will benefit bus companies, local businesses, and tourism overall while reducing traffic delays and affording safe egress for our visitors is welcomed by Destination Gettysburg.
Tourism is the top industry in Gettysburg, employing approximately 5,000 people in Adams County. It provides an extremely beneficial economic impact to our businesses and residents through direct spending and tax generation. Our town is known worldwide as a tourism destination and was named by users of Booking.com as the most welcoming destination in the United States.
Bus groups will be coming to Gettysburg for as long as people are interested in the history that unfolded here. Destination Gettysburg, as the organization that promotes Gettysburg to the world, appreciates that our residents welcome all visitors and show their pride to the millions of people who travel to enjoy the town we get to live in every day. As a community, we can work together to find a solution that benefits everyone.
Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.